Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Flash Report April 2022 Domestic Department Store Business May 2, 2022 ■We have applied revenue recognition standard from FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store remains on conventional standard.

（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales

Regional Companies

Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd.

Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd.

Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd.

Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

Shizuoka Isetan Ltd.

Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd.

Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd.

Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd.

Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

Monthly sales change for the past one year（year on year）

[Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）・national department stores average]

500.0% 400.0% 300.0% 200.0% 100.0% 0.0% 2021 MayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec 2022 JanFebMarAprIsetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. 490.9%107.3%116.6% 92.8% 104.7%109.5%114.5%114.0%131.2%109.0%113.0%129.6% national department stores ave. 165.2% 98.4% 104.2% 88.3% 95.7% 102.9%108.1%108.8%115.6% 99.3% 104.6%

■Domestic department stores posted a double-digit YoY increase in sales for the first time in 3 months as behavioral restrictions were lifted nationwide for the first time in 4 months since December last year, increasing the number of opportunities to go out and improving consumer appetite.

■At the Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and the Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, customers continue to be highly motivated to

purchase luxury brands and other high-value-added products with watches, jewelry and handbags performing well.

Spring/summer apparel and fashion accessories also performed well, reflecting replacement demand ahead of Golden Week and rising purchasing appetite due to rising temperatures.

■Tax-free sales were higher than the previous year at Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores) total and at Isetan

Mitsukoshi Group Stores (domestic department stores) total.

【Contact】

Corporate Communication and IR Division, General Affairs Department, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

E-mail:support_sh@imhds.co.jp