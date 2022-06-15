Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Report May 2022

Domestic Department Store Business

June 15, 2022

■We have applied revenue recognition standard since FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store

Business sales by store remains on conventional standard.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales

（Tokyo Metropolitan area）

Store YoY (%) Total FY2022 Isetan Shinjuku Main store 196.2% 158.5% YoY (%) Total FY2022 Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main store 190.5% 155.0% Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) （A） 189.2% 153.3% Mitsukoshi Ginza store 234.4% 173.1% Isetan Tachikawa store 205.1% 139.8% Isetan Urawa store 106.6% 104.5% Domestic Regional Companies Sales Company YoY (%) Total FY2022 Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd. 150.7% 127.6% Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd. 105.1% 100.2% YoY (%) Total FY2022 Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd. 113.5% 114.4% 127.8% 117.4% Sub Total (Regional Store) （B） Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. 108.6% 105.7% Shizuoka Isetan Co., Ltd. 106.3% 106.7% Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd. 115.7% 106.4% Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd. 118.5% 107.2% YoY (%) Total FY2022 Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd. 125.6% 117.2% Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi group) 160.3% 137.7% （A＋B） Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd. 141.1% 152.7% Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd. 146.0% 128.2% Merchandise Category Isetan Shinjuku Main store Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main store Mitsukoshi Ginza store Total of Flagship Stores Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Grand Total May Total FY2022 May Total FY2022 May Total FY2022 May Total FY2022 May Total FY2022 May Total FY2022 (Men's clothing) 250.6 178.2 259.5 171.3 384.8 238.9 258.0 180.2 243.5 174.8 206.1 160.0 (Women's clothing) 267.6 182.4 291.4 188.4 356.2 200.8 280.7 185.6 256.1 176.6 194.1 153.0 (Children's clothing) 146.2 121.7 128.0 139.0 255.4 170.1 142.8 132.0 135.8 126.4 123.9 115.9 (Formal wear and bedding) 172.6 137.2 202.4 166.5 193.9 157.7 180.5 145.0 166.2 134.7 140.2 118.3 Sales of apparel 244.8 173.6 231.6 168.3 348.0 204.5 250.1 175.2 230.5 167.0 185.4 148.2 Accessories 249.3 185.6 253.7 179.3 333.4 212.9 262.6 188.4 229.8 175.4 184.8 153.7 Sundry goods 194.0 159.6 228.9 176.7 250.0 179.7 210.2 166.8 205.0 161.6 169.7 143.0 Household 149.2 120.8 176.9 155.7 302.9 186.7 166.7 136.5 165.1 135.3 141.3 123.3 Foods 119.4 115.1 126.5 117.5 138.6 126.1 124.3 117.5 122.8 115.5 119.2 112.5 Restaurants & Cafés 289.2 195.6 343.2 204.2 222.3 193.4 296.3 196.9 243.3 177.3 209.2 162.8 Service 260.6 271.3 178.0 153.5 132.0 127.2 238.1 242.8 219.3 221.5 196.9 197.8 Others 178.2 150.4 120.4 111.5 135.9 135.5 134.2 123.3 135.2 124.2 119.3 110.8 Total 196.2 158.5 190.5 155.0 234.4 173.1 199.4 159.5 189.2 153.3 160.3 137.7 Operating Days 31 61 31 61 31 61 ― ― ― ― ―

May over view

■Sales at domestic department stores were 160.3% YoY, driven mainly by Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores),which had a large impact from the previous year's suspension of operations. As in the previous month, Isetan Shinjuku Main Store, in particular, exceeded the results before Covid-19 at a high level.Domestic group department store sales rose by double digits for the first time in 4 months, and are on a recovery track.

■At the Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, there continued to be a high appetite for luxury brands and other high-value-added products, and jewelry, watches, handbags and purses posted double- digit growth even compared to Covid-19's previous level.Continuing from the previous month, buying appetite was high due to increased opportunities to go out, and summer apparel and fashion goods were strong.

Current Overview in June

■High value-added products such as jewelry watches, luxury brands, and designer brands continued to drive sales.Therefore cumulative In-store sales up to 14th were 123.9% YoY at Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores) and 121.4 %YoY at Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Stores (domestic department stores), respectively, exceeding the previous year's results.

