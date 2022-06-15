Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Report May 2022
Domestic Department Store Business
June 15, 2022
■We have applied revenue recognition standard since FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store
Business sales by store remains on conventional standard.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales
（Tokyo Metropolitan area）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store
|
|
YoY (%)
|
Total FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Isetan Shinjuku Main store
|
196.2%
|
158.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY (%)
|
Total FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main store
|
190.5%
|
155.0%
|
|
|
Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) （A）
|
|
189.2%
|
153.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsukoshi Ginza store
|
234.4%
|
173.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Isetan Tachikawa store
|
205.1%
|
139.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Isetan Urawa store
|
106.6%
|
104.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Regional Companies Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
YoY (%)
|
Total FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
150.7%
|
127.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd.
|
105.1%
|
100.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY (%)
|
Total FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
113.5%
|
114.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
127.8%
|
117.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total (Regional Store) （B）
|
|
|
|
Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
108.6%
|
105.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shizuoka Isetan Co., Ltd.
|
106.3%
|
106.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
115.7%
|
106.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
118.5%
|
107.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY (%)
|
Total FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
125.6%
|
117.2%
|
|
|
Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi group)
|
|
160.3%
|
137.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（A＋B）
|
|
|
|
|
|
Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
141.1%
|
152.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
146.0%
|
128.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchandise Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Isetan Shinjuku Main store
|
Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main store
|
Mitsukoshi Ginza store
|
Total of Flagship Stores
|
Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
Grand Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May
|
Total FY2022
|
|
May
|
Total FY2022
|
|
May
|
Total FY2022
|
May
|
Total FY2022
|
May
|
Total FY2022
|
May
|
Total FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Men's clothing)
|
|
250.6
|
|
178.2
|
|
259.5
|
171.3
|
384.8
|
238.9
|
258.0
|
180.2
|
243.5
|
174.8
|
206.1
|
|
160.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Women's clothing)
|
|
267.6
|
|
182.4
|
|
291.4
|
188.4
|
356.2
|
200.8
|
280.7
|
185.6
|
256.1
|
176.6
|
194.1
|
|
153.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Children's clothing)
|
|
146.2
|
|
121.7
|
|
128.0
|
139.0
|
255.4
|
170.1
|
142.8
|
132.0
|
135.8
|
126.4
|
123.9
|
|
115.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Formal wear and bedding)
|
|
172.6
|
|
137.2
|
|
202.4
|
166.5
|
193.9
|
157.7
|
180.5
|
145.0
|
166.2
|
134.7
|
140.2
|
|
118.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of apparel
|
|
244.8
|
|
173.6
|
|
231.6
|
168.3
|
348.0
|
204.5
|
250.1
|
175.2
|
230.5
|
167.0
|
185.4
|
|
148.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accessories
|
|
249.3
|
|
185.6
|
|
253.7
|
179.3
|
333.4
|
212.9
|
262.6
|
188.4
|
229.8
|
175.4
|
184.8
|
|
153.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sundry goods
|
|
194.0
|
|
159.6
|
|
228.9
|
176.7
|
250.0
|
179.7
|
210.2
|
166.8
|
205.0
|
161.6
|
169.7
|
|
143.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Household
|
|
149.2
|
|
120.8
|
|
176.9
|
155.7
|
302.9
|
186.7
|
166.7
|
136.5
|
165.1
|
135.3
|
141.3
|
|
123.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foods
|
|
119.4
|
|
115.1
|
|
126.5
|
117.5
|
138.6
|
126.1
|
124.3
|
117.5
|
122.8
|
115.5
|
119.2
|
|
112.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurants & Cafés
|
|
289.2
|
|
195.6
|
|
343.2
|
204.2
|
222.3
|
193.4
|
296.3
|
196.9
|
243.3
|
177.3
|
209.2
|
|
162.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
|
260.6
|
|
271.3
|
|
178.0
|
153.5
|
132.0
|
127.2
|
238.1
|
242.8
|
219.3
|
221.5
|
196.9
|
|
197.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
178.2
|
|
150.4
|
|
120.4
|
111.5
|
135.9
|
135.5
|
134.2
|
123.3
|
135.2
|
124.2
|
119.3
|
|
110.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
196.2
|
|
158.5
|
|
190.5
|
155.0
|
234.4
|
173.1
|
199.4
|
159.5
|
189.2
|
153.3
|
160.3
|
|
137.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Days
|
|
31
|
|
61
|
|
31
|
61
|
31
|
61
|
―
|
―
|
|
―
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May over view
■Sales at domestic department stores were 160.3% YoY, driven mainly by Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores),which had a large impact from the previous year's suspension of operations. As in the previous month, Isetan Shinjuku Main Store, in particular, exceeded the results before Covid-19 at a high level.Domestic group department store sales rose by double digits for the first time in 4 months, and are on a recovery track.
■At the Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, there continued to be a high appetite for luxury brands and other high-value-added products, and jewelry, watches, handbags and purses posted double- digit growth even compared to Covid-19's previous level.Continuing from the previous month, buying appetite was high due to increased opportunities to go out, and summer apparel and fashion goods were strong.
Current Overview in June
■High value-added products such as jewelry watches, luxury brands, and designer brands continued to drive sales.Therefore cumulative In-store sales up to 14th were 123.9% YoY at Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores) and 121.4 %YoY at Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Stores (domestic department stores), respectively, exceeding the previous year's results.
【Contact】
Corporate Communication and IR Division, General Affairs Department, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
E-mail:support_sh@imhds.co.jp