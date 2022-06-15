Log in
    3099   JP3894900004

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.

(3099)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-15 am EDT
1040.00 JPY   -5.20%
Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information

06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Report May 2022

Domestic Department Store Business

June 15, 2022

■We have applied revenue recognition standard since FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store

Business sales by store remains on conventional standard.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales

（Tokyo Metropolitan area）

Store

YoY (%)

Total FY2022

Isetan Shinjuku Main store

196.2%

158.5%

YoY (%)

Total FY2022

Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main store

190.5%

155.0%

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) （A）

189.2%

153.3%

Mitsukoshi Ginza store

234.4%

173.1%

Isetan Tachikawa store

205.1%

139.8%

Isetan Urawa store

106.6%

104.5%

Domestic Regional Companies Sales

Company

YoY (%)

Total FY2022

Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd.

150.7%

127.6%

Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd.

105.1%

100.2%

YoY (%)

Total FY2022

Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd.

113.5%

114.4%

127.8%

117.4%

Sub Total (Regional Store) （B）

Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

108.6%

105.7%

Shizuoka Isetan Co., Ltd.

106.3%

106.7%

Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

115.7%

106.4%

Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd.

118.5%

107.2%

YoY (%)

Total FY2022

Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd.

125.6%

117.2%

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi group)

160.3%

137.7%

（A＋B）

Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd.

141.1%

152.7%

Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

146.0%

128.2%

Merchandise Category

Isetan Shinjuku Main store

Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main store

Mitsukoshi Ginza store

Total of Flagship Stores

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

Grand Total

May

Total FY2022

May

Total FY2022

May

Total FY2022

May

Total FY2022

May

Total FY2022

May

Total FY2022

(Men's clothing)

250.6

178.2

259.5

171.3

384.8

238.9

258.0

180.2

243.5

174.8

206.1

160.0

(Women's clothing)

267.6

182.4

291.4

188.4

356.2

200.8

280.7

185.6

256.1

176.6

194.1

153.0

(Children's clothing)

146.2

121.7

128.0

139.0

255.4

170.1

142.8

132.0

135.8

126.4

123.9

115.9

(Formal wear and bedding)

172.6

137.2

202.4

166.5

193.9

157.7

180.5

145.0

166.2

134.7

140.2

118.3

Sales of apparel

244.8

173.6

231.6

168.3

348.0

204.5

250.1

175.2

230.5

167.0

185.4

148.2

Accessories

249.3

185.6

253.7

179.3

333.4

212.9

262.6

188.4

229.8

175.4

184.8

153.7

Sundry goods

194.0

159.6

228.9

176.7

250.0

179.7

210.2

166.8

205.0

161.6

169.7

143.0

Household

149.2

120.8

176.9

155.7

302.9

186.7

166.7

136.5

165.1

135.3

141.3

123.3

Foods

119.4

115.1

126.5

117.5

138.6

126.1

124.3

117.5

122.8

115.5

119.2

112.5

Restaurants & Cafés

289.2

195.6

343.2

204.2

222.3

193.4

296.3

196.9

243.3

177.3

209.2

162.8

Service

260.6

271.3

178.0

153.5

132.0

127.2

238.1

242.8

219.3

221.5

196.9

197.8

Others

178.2

150.4

120.4

111.5

135.9

135.5

134.2

123.3

135.2

124.2

119.3

110.8

Total

196.2

158.5

190.5

155.0

234.4

173.1

199.4

159.5

189.2

153.3

160.3

137.7

Operating Days

31

61

31

61

31

61

May over view

■Sales at domestic department stores were 160.3% YoY, driven mainly by Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores),which had a large impact from the previous year's suspension of operations. As in the previous month, Isetan Shinjuku Main Store, in particular, exceeded the results before Covid-19 at a high level.Domestic group department store sales rose by double digits for the first time in 4 months, and are on a recovery track.

■At the Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, there continued to be a high appetite for luxury brands and other high-value-added products, and jewelry, watches, handbags and purses posted double- digit growth even compared to Covid-19's previous level.Continuing from the previous month, buying appetite was high due to increased opportunities to go out, and summer apparel and fashion goods were strong.

Current Overview in June

■High value-added products such as jewelry watches, luxury brands, and designer brands continued to drive sales.Therefore cumulative In-store sales up to 14th were 123.9% YoY at Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores) and 121.4 %YoY at Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Stores (domestic department stores), respectively, exceeding the previous year's results.

【Contact】

Corporate Communication and IR Division, General Affairs Department, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

E-mail:support_sh@imhds.co.jp

Disclaimer

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 424 B 3 143 M 3 143 M
Net income 2022 7 817 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
Net Debt 2022 101 B 750 M 750 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,3x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 419 B 3 105 M 3 105 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 826
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 097,00 JPY
Average target price 967,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Sugie Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hidehiko Igura CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Ken Akamatsu Chairman
Tomohide Sanbe Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Hideki Katagiri Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.29.06%3 105
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-9.73%8 138
FALABELLA S.A.-24.43%6 206
MACY'S, INC.-18.95%5 724
KOHL'S CORPORATION-17.92%5 208
DILLARD'S, INC.17.76%5 056