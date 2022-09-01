Log in
    3099   JP3894900004

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.

(3099)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-01 am EDT
1106.00 JPY   +0.36%
05:41aISETAN MITSUKOSHI : Monthly Financial Information
PU
08/31Nikkei 225 Falls 0.4% on Pandemic, Central Bank Outlooks
MT
08/23Nikkei 225 Down 1.2% on Wall Street Cues, Truck Maker Issues
MT
Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information

09/01/2022
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Flash Report August 2022

Domestic Department Store Business

September 1, 2022

■We have applied revenue recognition standard from FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store

remains on conventional standard.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales

（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）

Isetan Mitsukoshi

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Aug

Isetan Shinjuku Main Store

159.3%

144.3%

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Aug

Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store

139.6%

131.2%

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) (A)

146.5%

136.0%

Mitsukoshi Ginza Store

143.7%

143.8%

Isetan Tachikawa Store

123.2%

117.7%

Isetan Urawa Store

117.4%

107.0%

Domestic Regional Companies Sales

Regional Companies

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Aug

Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd.

124.0%

123.1%

Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd.

102.5%

104.4%

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Aug

Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd.

111.5%

109.3%

Sub Total (Regional Store) (B)

117.6%

112.6%

Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

115.1%

105.3%

Shizuoka Isetan Ltd.

113.0%

105.0%

Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

102.4%

103.0%

Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd.

104.9%

105.6%

Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd.

113.1%

107.1%

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Aug

Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd.

149.2%

125.6%

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi

133.6%

125.8%

Group) (A+B)

Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

130.0%

120.7%

Monthly sales change for the past one year（year on year）

[Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）・national department stores average]

200.0%

180.0%

160.0%

140.0%

120.0%

100.0%

80.0%

2021

2022

Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan

Feb Mar Apr May Jun

Jul

Aug

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

104.7%109.5%114.5%114.0%131.2%109.0%113.0%129.6%203.1%115.6%122.2%146.5%

national department stores ave. 95.7% 102.9%108.1%108.8%115.6% 99.3% 104.6%119.0%157.8%111.7%109.6%

■Since there is no action restriction this summer, the impact of the spread of the COVID-19 infections is limited, and there was a high appetite for purchasing to high-priced products, YoY sales were 146.5% for the total of Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores) and 133.6% for the total of Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Stores (domestic department stores).

In particular, Isetan Shinjuku Main Store exceeded 2019's record by double digits, when there was a last-minute surge in demand prior to the consumption tax hike and the reopening of jewelry and other products, and recorded record-high sales after the merger for the fifth consecutive month.

■Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store continued to be highly motivated to purchase high-value- added products, and fall/winter apparel and general merchandise, mainly luxury brands and designer brands, began to perform well in addition to watches, jewelry, and handbags. And original events at Isetan Shinjuku Main Store also performed well, boosting sales.

■Tax-free sales were showing a gradual recovery trend, with both Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores) total and Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Stores (domestic department stores)total exceeding the previous year's results due to the easing of entry restrictions in June.

Contact

Corporate Communication and IR Division, General Affairs Department, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

E-mail:support_sh@imhds.co.jp

Disclaimer

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 09:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 504 B 3 635 M 3 635 M
Net income 2023 18 683 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2023 60 624 M 437 M 437 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 420 B 3 033 M 3 033 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 9 691
Free-Float 88,0%
Technical analysis trends ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 102,00 JPY
Average target price 1 085,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Sugie Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hidehiko Igura CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Ken Akamatsu Chairman
Tomohide Sanbe Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Hideki Katagiri Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.29.65%3 033
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-13.01%7 260
TRENT LIMITED32.37%6 307
FALABELLA S.A.-24.00%5 908
DILLARD'S, INC.20.90%5 191
MACY'S, INC.-33.84%4 694