Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Flash Report August 2022

Domestic Department Store Business

September 1, 2022

■We have applied revenue recognition standard from FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store

remains on conventional standard.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales

（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）

Isetan Mitsukoshi YoY (%) Total Apr to Aug Isetan Shinjuku Main Store 159.3% 144.3% YoY (%) Total Apr to Aug Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store 139.6% 131.2% Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) (A) 146.5% 136.0% Mitsukoshi Ginza Store 143.7% 143.8% Isetan Tachikawa Store 123.2% 117.7% Isetan Urawa Store 117.4% 107.0%

Domestic Regional Companies Sales

Regional Companies YoY (%) Total Apr to Aug Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd. 124.0% 123.1% Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd. 102.5% 104.4% YoY (%) Total Apr to Aug Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd. 111.5% 109.3% Sub Total (Regional Store) (B) 117.6% 112.6% Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. 115.1% 105.3% Shizuoka Isetan Ltd. 113.0% 105.0% Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd. 102.4% 103.0% Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd. 104.9% 105.6% Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd. 113.1% 107.1% YoY (%) Total Apr to Aug Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd. 149.2% 125.6% Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi 133.6% 125.8% Group) (A+B) Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd. 130.0% 120.7%

Monthly sales change for the past one year（year on year）

[Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）・national department stores average]

2021 2022 Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. 104.7%109.5%114.5%114.0%131.2%109.0%113.0%129.6%203.1%115.6%122.2%146.5% national department stores ave. 95.7% 102.9%108.1%108.8%115.6% 99.3% 104.6%119.0%157.8%111.7%109.6%

■Since there is no action restriction this summer, the impact of the spread of the COVID-19 infections is limited, and there was a high appetite for purchasing to high-priced products, YoY sales were 146.5% for the total of Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores) and 133.6% for the total of Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Stores (domestic department stores).

In particular, Isetan Shinjuku Main Store exceeded 2019's record by double digits, when there was a last-minute surge in demand prior to the consumption tax hike and the reopening of jewelry and other products, and recorded record-high sales after the merger for the fifth consecutive month.

■Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store continued to be highly motivated to purchase high-value- added products, and fall/winter apparel and general merchandise, mainly luxury brands and designer brands, began to perform well in addition to watches, jewelry, and handbags. And original events at Isetan Shinjuku Main Store also performed well, boosting sales.

■Tax-free sales were showing a gradual recovery trend, with both Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores) total and Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Stores (domestic department stores)total exceeding the previous year's results due to the easing of entry restrictions in June.

