Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3099   JP3894900004

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.

(3099)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-17 am EDT
1437.00 JPY   -0.62%
03:17aIsetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information
PU
04/03Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information
PU
03/30ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information

04/17/2023 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Report March 2023

Domestic Department Store Business

17-Apr-23

■We have applied revenue recognition standard since FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales

by store remains on conventional standard.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales

（Tokyo Metropolitan area）

Store

YoY (%)

Total FY2022

Isetan Shinjuku Main store

118.9%

129.2%

YoY (%)

Total FY2022

Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main store

115.6%

120.9%

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) （A）

119.1%

125.5%

Mitsukoshi Ginza store

139.7%

136.7%

Isetan Tachikawa store

107.6%

110.4%

Isetan Urawa store

105.5%

106.9%

Domestic Regional Companies Sales

Company

YoY (%)

Total FY2022

Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd.

115.0%

117.9%

Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd.

109.6%

103.7%

YoY (%)

Total FY2022

Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd.

109.6%

105.9%

Sub Total (Regional Store) （B）

121.8%

109.4%

Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

99.9%

103.5%

Shizuoka Isetan Co., Ltd.

110.4%

104.7%

Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

105.9%

103.7%

Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd.

99.0%

102.3%

YoY (%)

Total FY2022

Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd.

104.1%

105.4%

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi group)

114.8%

119.1%

Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd.

89.1%

103.9%

（A＋B）

Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

109.8%

114.2%

Merchandise Category

Isetan Shinjuku Main store

Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main store

Mitsukoshi Ginza store

Total of Flagship Stores

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

Grand Total

March

Total FY2022

March

Total FY2022

March

Total FY2022

March

Total FY2022

March

Total FY2022

March

Total FY2022

(Men's clothing)

120.6

129.9

106.7

120.8

136.7

144.0

120.2

133.3

119.2

127.6

118.2

122.6

(Women's clothing)

129.7

139.0

114.3

126.8

156.1

143.1

130.6

142.8

128.7

134.4

121.8

125.1

(Children's clothing)

95.2

118.9

95.8

110.3

155.9

142.0

97.2

123.1

93.2

112.5

95.1

107.4

(Formal wear and bedding)

112.5

109.5

101.5

113.7

102.6

116.4

109.0

113.6

101.9

108.0

95.8

103.2

Sales of apparel

122.7

133.1

104.6

121.7

150.7

142.4

121.1

136.8

118.8

128.9

115.5

121.8

Accessories

127.1

138.7

135.3

137.3

152.1

154.9

133.8

147.1

130.9

137.1

126.2

130.2

Sundry goods

116.8

131.8

126.8

134.5

148.5

142.2

124.1

139.0

122.8

132.0

116.8

124.9

Household

98.1

109.9

112.7

115.1

144.3

132.8

106.4

114.7

104.6

112.1

98.7

107.4

Foods

112.3

111.7

110.6

105.9

110.6

116.0

111.5

109.4

110.8

109.2

107.8

106.3

Restaurants & Cafés

144.4

156.2

125.6

144.4

136.0

148.5

141.2

162.3

134.9

143.5

130.8

137.1

Service

96.7

235.0

117.3

144.5

108.1

118.5

100.7

240.8

100.1

193.2

99.6

175.5

Others

8873.8

86.4

106.0

107.1

118.8

110.7

104.5

107.3

104.3

102.1

121.1

103.8

Total

120.2

129.2

122.4

120.9

139.7

136.7

121.0

131.3

119.1

125.5

114.8

119.1

Operating Days

31

364

31

364

31

364

March over view

■Sales of high-value-added products continued to be driven mainly by Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store.Sales YoY were 119.1% at Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. and 114.8% at domestic department stores.

Since April 2022, the Isetan Shinjuku Main Store has performed better than in 2018 for 12 consecutive months. Isetan Shinjuku main store sales in cumulative FY2022 are expected to surpass the previous record set in FY1991.

■At Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, the willingness to purchase high-value-added products such as jewelry, watches, handbags, and wallets remained strong and , new spring items, mainly luxury brands, performed well.

Due to demand for ceremonies and other events, there was strong interest in blouses and women's shoes. Sales at unique events also boosted results.

■Duty-free sales are growing mainly at stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area due to continued strong interest in luxury brand handbags, jewelry, and other items.

Current Overview in April

■In terms of cumulative in-store sales through the 16th, sales were driven mainly by stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area, where high-value-added products such as luxury and designer brand handbags, clothing including jackets and blouses, and jewelry were strong. Duty-free sales also continued to be strong. Sales YoY were 128.8% at Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores) and 121.7% at Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Stores (domestic department stores).

【Contact】

Corporate Communication and IR Division, General Affairs Department, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

E-mail:support_sh@imhds.co.jp

Disclaimer

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 07:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
03:17aIsetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information
PU
04/03Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information
PU
03/30ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for fi..
FA
03/20Bank-Sector Jitters Blunt Asian Stock Markets
MT
03/15Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information
PU
03/08Nikkei hits 3-1/2-month high on weaker yen, China optimism
RE
03/07Nikkei scales 3-1/2-month peak on weaker yen, optimism over China tourists
RE
03/01Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information
PU
02/15Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information
PU
02/14Isetan Mitsukoshi : Summary of Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Business Results Explanation Meetin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 502 B 3 754 M 3 754 M
Net income 2023 27 224 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2023 54 905 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 552 B 4 130 M 4 130 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 9 691
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 446,00 JPY
Average target price 1 450,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Sugie Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hidehiko Igura CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Ken Akamatsu Chairman
Tomohide Sanbe Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Hideki Katagiri Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.0.63%4 130
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED27.71%8 064
TRENT LIMITED0.78%5 907
FALABELLA S.A.8.79%5 641
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED54.80%5 247
DILLARD'S, INC.-7.23%5 097
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer