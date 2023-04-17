Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Report March 2023

Domestic Department Store Business

17-Apr-23

■We have applied revenue recognition standard since FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales

by store remains on conventional standard.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales

（Tokyo Metropolitan area）

Store YoY (%) Total FY2022 Isetan Shinjuku Main store 118.9% 129.2% YoY (%) Total FY2022 Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main store 115.6% 120.9% Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) （A） 119.1% 125.5% Mitsukoshi Ginza store 139.7% 136.7% Isetan Tachikawa store 107.6% 110.4% Isetan Urawa store 105.5% 106.9% Domestic Regional Companies Sales Company YoY (%) Total FY2022 Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd. 115.0% 117.9% Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd. 109.6% 103.7% YoY (%) Total FY2022 Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd. 109.6% 105.9% Sub Total (Regional Store) （B） 121.8% 109.4% Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. 99.9% 103.5% Shizuoka Isetan Co., Ltd. 110.4% 104.7% Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd. 105.9% 103.7% Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd. 99.0% 102.3% YoY (%) Total FY2022 Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd. 104.1% 105.4% Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi group) 114.8% 119.1% Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd. 89.1% 103.9% （A＋B） Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd. 109.8% 114.2% Merchandise Category Isetan Shinjuku Main store Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main store Mitsukoshi Ginza store Total of Flagship Stores Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Grand Total March Total FY2022 March Total FY2022 March Total FY2022 March Total FY2022 March Total FY2022 March Total FY2022 (Men's clothing) 120.6 129.9 106.7 120.8 136.7 144.0 120.2 133.3 119.2 127.6 118.2 122.6 (Women's clothing) 129.7 139.0 114.3 126.8 156.1 143.1 130.6 142.8 128.7 134.4 121.8 125.1 (Children's clothing) 95.2 118.9 95.8 110.3 155.9 142.0 97.2 123.1 93.2 112.5 95.1 107.4 (Formal wear and bedding) 112.5 109.5 101.5 113.7 102.6 116.4 109.0 113.6 101.9 108.0 95.8 103.2 Sales of apparel 122.7 133.1 104.6 121.7 150.7 142.4 121.1 136.8 118.8 128.9 115.5 121.8 Accessories 127.1 138.7 135.3 137.3 152.1 154.9 133.8 147.1 130.9 137.1 126.2 130.2 Sundry goods 116.8 131.8 126.8 134.5 148.5 142.2 124.1 139.0 122.8 132.0 116.8 124.9 Household 98.1 109.9 112.7 115.1 144.3 132.8 106.4 114.7 104.6 112.1 98.7 107.4 Foods 112.3 111.7 110.6 105.9 110.6 116.0 111.5 109.4 110.8 109.2 107.8 106.3 Restaurants & Cafés 144.4 156.2 125.6 144.4 136.0 148.5 141.2 162.3 134.9 143.5 130.8 137.1 Service 96.7 235.0 117.3 144.5 108.1 118.5 100.7 240.8 100.1 193.2 99.6 175.5 Others 8873.8 86.4 106.0 107.1 118.8 110.7 104.5 107.3 104.3 102.1 121.1 103.8 Total 120.2 129.2 122.4 120.9 139.7 136.7 121.0 131.3 119.1 125.5 114.8 119.1 Operating Days 31 364 31 364 31 364 ― ― ― ― ―

March over view

■Sales of high-value-added products continued to be driven mainly by Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store.Sales YoY were 119.1% at Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. and 114.8% at domestic department stores.

Since April 2022, the Isetan Shinjuku Main Store has performed better than in 2018 for 12 consecutive months. Isetan Shinjuku main store sales in cumulative FY2022 are expected to surpass the previous record set in FY1991.

■At Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, the willingness to purchase high-value-added products such as jewelry, watches, handbags, and wallets remained strong and , new spring items, mainly luxury brands, performed well.

Due to demand for ceremonies and other events, there was strong interest in blouses and women's shoes. Sales at unique events also boosted results.

■Duty-free sales are growing mainly at stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area due to continued strong interest in luxury brand handbags, jewelry, and other items.

Current Overview in April

■In terms of cumulative in-store sales through the 16th, sales were driven mainly by stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area, where high-value-added products such as luxury and designer brand handbags, clothing including jackets and blouses, and jewelry were strong. Duty-free sales also continued to be strong. Sales YoY were 128.8% at Isetan Mitsukoshi (5 Tokyo metropolitan area stores) and 121.7% at Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Stores (domestic department stores).

