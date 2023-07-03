Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Flash Report June 2023
Domestic Department Store Business
July 3, 2023
■We have applied revenue recognition standard from FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store
remains on conventional standard.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales
（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）
Isetan Mitsukoshi
YoY (%)
Total Apr to Jun
Isetan Shinjuku Main Store
115.7%
120.0%
YoY (%)
Total Apr to Jun
Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store
104.5%
110.1%
114.3%
118.6%
Mitsukoshi Ginza Store
Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) (A)
137.2%
138.5%
Isetan Tachikawa Store
109.1%
108.0%
Isetan Urawa Store
104.7%
107.4%
Domestic Regional Companies Sales
Regional Companies
YoY (%)
Total Apr to Jun
Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd.
112.1%
114.8%
Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd.
100.5%
99.6%
YoY (%)
Total Apr to Jun
Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd.
103.7%
103.6%
Sub Total (Regional Store) (B)
106.2%
106.6%
Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.
101.9%
102.9%
Shizuoka Isetan Ltd.
97.8%
99.7%
Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd.
112.2%
107.7%
Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd.
97.1%
96.2%
Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd.
97.7%
98.8%
YoY (%)
Total Apr to Jun
Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd.
95.9%
94.0%
Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi
111.2%
113.9%
Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd.
107.4%
108.7%
Group) (A+B)
Monthly sales change for the past one year（year on year）
[Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）・national department stores average]
160.0%
150.0%
140.0%
130.0%
120.0%
110.0%
100.0%
90.0%
80.0%
2022
2023
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.
122.2%146.5%130.2%125.1%115.2%114.6%126.8%135.8%122.9%123.2%119.1%114.3%
national department stores ave.
109.6%126.1%120.2%111.4%104.5%104.0%115.1%120.4%109.8%108.6%106.3%
■Sales of high-value-added products continued to be driven mainly by Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store. Sales YoY were 114.3% at Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. and 111.2% at domestic department stores.
In addition, since April 2022, the Isetan Shinjuku main store has surpassed its highest performance since the merger in FY2018.
■At Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, the willingness to purchase high-value-added products. Jewelry and handbags performed particularly well, driving sales.
In addition, sales of summer apparel and accessories were particularly strong, driven by an increase in demand for outings.
■Tax-free sales exceeded the pre-Corona results for the same month of 2018 in total (existing stores) for domestic department stores, due to continued strong interest in luxury brand handbags and jewelry, and significant growth in tax-free sales, especially at stores in Tokyo, Sapporo, and Fukuoka.
【Contact】
Corporate Communication and IR Division, General Affairs Department, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
E-mail:support_sh@imhds.co.jp
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 07:31:06 UTC.