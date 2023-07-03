Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Flash Report June 2023

Domestic Department Store Business

July 3, 2023

■We have applied revenue recognition standard from FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store

 remains on conventional standard.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

Isetan Mitsukoshi

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Jun

Isetan Shinjuku Main Store

115.7%

120.0%

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Jun

Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store

104.5%

110.1%

114.3%

118.6%

Mitsukoshi Ginza Store

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) (A)

137.2%

138.5%

Isetan Tachikawa Store

109.1%

108.0%

Isetan Urawa Store

104.7%

107.4%

Domestic Regional Companies Sales

Regional Companies

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Jun

Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd.

112.1%

114.8%

Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd.

100.5%

99.6%

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Jun

Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd.

103.7%

103.6%

Sub Total (Regional Store) (B)

106.2%

106.6%

Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

101.9%

102.9%

Shizuoka Isetan Ltd.

97.8%

99.7%

Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

112.2%

107.7%

Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd.

97.1%

96.2%

Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd.

97.7%

98.8%

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Jun

Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd.

95.9%

94.0%

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi

111.2%

113.9%

Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

107.4%

108.7%

Group) (A+B)

Monthly sales change for the past one yearyear on year

[Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.Tokyo Metropolitan Area）・national department stores average]

160.0%

150.0%

140.0%

130.0%

120.0%

110.0%

100.0%

90.0%

80.0%

2022

2023

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

122.2%146.5%130.2%125.1%115.2%114.6%126.8%135.8%122.9%123.2%119.1%114.3%

national department stores ave.

109.6%126.1%120.2%111.4%104.5%104.0%115.1%120.4%109.8%108.6%106.3%

■Sales of high-value-added products continued to be driven mainly by Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store. Sales YoY were 114.3% at Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. and 111.2% at domestic department stores.

In addition, since April 2022, the Isetan Shinjuku main store has surpassed its highest performance since the merger in FY2018.

■At Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, the willingness to purchase high-value-added products. Jewelry and handbags performed particularly well, driving sales.

In addition, sales of summer apparel and accessories were particularly strong, driven by an increase in demand for outings.

■Tax-free sales exceeded the pre-Corona results for the same month of 2018 in total (existing stores) for domestic department stores, due to continued strong interest in luxury brand handbags and jewelry, and significant growth in tax-free sales, especially at stores in Tokyo, Sapporo, and Fukuoka.

