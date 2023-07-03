Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Flash Report June 2023

Domestic Department Store Business

July 3, 2023

■We have applied revenue recognition standard from FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store

remains on conventional standard.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales

（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）

Isetan Mitsukoshi YoY (%) Total Apr to Jun Isetan Shinjuku Main Store 115.7% 120.0% YoY (%) Total Apr to Jun Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store 104.5% 110.1% 114.3% 118.6% Mitsukoshi Ginza Store Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) (A) 137.2% 138.5% Isetan Tachikawa Store 109.1% 108.0% Isetan Urawa Store 104.7% 107.4%

Domestic Regional Companies Sales

Regional Companies YoY (%) Total Apr to Jun Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd. 112.1% 114.8% Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd. 100.5% 99.6% YoY (%) Total Apr to Jun Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd. 103.7% 103.6% Sub Total (Regional Store) (B) 106.2% 106.6% Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. 101.9% 102.9% Shizuoka Isetan Ltd. 97.8% 99.7% Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd. 112.2% 107.7% Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd. 97.1% 96.2% Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd. 97.7% 98.8% YoY (%) Total Apr to Jun Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd. 95.9% 94.0% Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi 111.2% 113.9% Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd. 107.4% 108.7% Group) (A+B) Monthly sales change for the past one year（year on year） [Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）・national department stores average] 160.0% 150.0% 140.0% 130.0% 120.0% 110.0% 100.0% 90.0% 80.0% 2022 2023 Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. 122.2%146.5%130.2%125.1%115.2%114.6%126.8%135.8%122.9%123.2%119.1%114.3% national department stores ave. 109.6%126.1%120.2%111.4%104.5%104.0%115.1%120.4%109.8%108.6%106.3%

■Sales of high-value-added products continued to be driven mainly by Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store. Sales YoY were 114.3% at Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. and 111.2% at domestic department stores.

In addition, since April 2022, the Isetan Shinjuku main store has surpassed its highest performance since the merger in FY2018.

■At Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, the willingness to purchase high-value-added products. Jewelry and handbags performed particularly well, driving sales.

In addition, sales of summer apparel and accessories were particularly strong, driven by an increase in demand for outings.

■Tax-free sales exceeded the pre-Corona results for the same month of 2018 in total (existing stores) for domestic department stores, due to continued strong interest in luxury brand handbags and jewelry, and significant growth in tax-free sales, especially at stores in Tokyo, Sapporo, and Fukuoka.