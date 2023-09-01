Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Flash Report August 2023
Domestic Department Store Business
September 1, 2023
■We have applied revenue recognition standard from FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store
remains on conventional standard.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales
（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）
Isetan Mitsukoshi
YoY (%)
Total Apr to Aug
Isetan Shinjuku Main Store
117.7%
119.5%
YoY (%)
Total Apr to Aug
Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store
110.7%
110.4%
121.2%
119.1%
Mitsukoshi Ginza Store
Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) (A)
162.2%
143.3%
Isetan Tachikawa Store
113.5%
109.5%
Isetan Urawa Store
106.4%
107.4%
Domestic Regional Companies Sales
Regional Companies
YoY (%)
Total Apr to Aug
Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd.
117.1%
114.7%
Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd.
112.3%
102.6%
Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd.
105.5%
103.3%
Sub Total (Regional Store) (B)
Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.
101.5%
101.7%
Shizuoka Isetan Ltd.
97.6%
99.6%
Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd.
114.1%
108.4%
Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd.
108.4%
98.9%
Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd.
107.0%
102.0%
Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd.
100.1%
95.5%
Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi
Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd.
116.4%
111.0%
Group) (A+B)
Monthly sales change for the past one year（year on year）
[Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）・national department stores average]
YoY (%) Total Apr to Aug
111.8% 107.6%
YoY (%) Total Apr to Aug
117.5% 114.6%
160.0%
150.0%
140.0%
130.0%
120.0%
110.0%
100.0%
90.0%
80.0%
2022
2023
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.
130.2% 125.1% 115.2% 114.6% 126.8% 135.8% 122.9% 123.2% 119.1% 114.3% 119.3% 121.2%
national department stores ave. 120.2% 111.4% 104.5% 104.0% 115.1% 120.4% 109.8% 108.6% 106.3% 107.0% 108.6%
■Sales of high-value-added products continued to be driven mainly by Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store. Sales YoY were 121.2% at Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. and 117.5% at domestic department stores.
In addition, since April 2022, the Isetan Shinjuku main store has surpassed its highest performance since the merger in FY2018.
■At Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, handbags and wallets are perfoming well and driving sales. Japanese and Western sweets and deli foods have also been strong due to increased demand for souvenirs in going home or opportunities for gatherings. New autumn items such as light clothing and bags, mainly from luxury brands and designer brands, are making good progress, as well.
■Tax-free sales, same as previous month, exceeded the pre-Corona results for the same month of 2018 in total (existing stores) for domestic department stores due to continued strong interest in luxury brand handbags and jewelry, especially at stores in Tokyo, Sapporo, and Fukuoka.
