Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Flash Report August 2023

Domestic Department Store Business

September 1, 2023

■We have applied revenue recognition standard from FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store

 remains on conventional standard.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

Isetan Mitsukoshi

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Aug

Isetan Shinjuku Main Store

117.7%

119.5%

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Aug

Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store

110.7%

110.4%

121.2%

119.1%

Mitsukoshi Ginza Store

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) (A)

162.2%

143.3%

Isetan Tachikawa Store

113.5%

109.5%

Isetan Urawa Store

106.4%

107.4%

Domestic Regional Companies Sales

Regional Companies

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Aug

Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd.

117.1%

114.7%

Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd.

112.3%

102.6%

Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd.

105.5%

103.3%

Sub Total (Regional Store) (B)

Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

101.5%

101.7%

Shizuoka Isetan Ltd.

97.6%

99.6%

Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

114.1%

108.4%

Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd.

108.4%

98.9%

Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd.

107.0%

102.0%

Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd.

100.1%

95.5%

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi

Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

116.4%

111.0%

Group) (A+B)

Monthly sales change for the past one yearyear on year

[Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.Tokyo Metropolitan Area）・national department stores average]

YoY (%) Total Apr to Aug

111.8% 107.6%

YoY (%) Total Apr to Aug

117.5% 114.6%

160.0%

150.0%

140.0%

130.0%

120.0%

110.0%

100.0%

90.0%

80.0%

2022

2023

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

130.2% 125.1% 115.2% 114.6% 126.8% 135.8% 122.9% 123.2% 119.1% 114.3% 119.3% 121.2%

national department stores ave. 120.2% 111.4% 104.5% 104.0% 115.1% 120.4% 109.8% 108.6% 106.3% 107.0% 108.6%

■Sales of high-value-added products continued to be driven mainly by Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store. Sales YoY were 121.2% at Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. and 117.5% at domestic department stores.

In addition, since April 2022, the Isetan Shinjuku main store has surpassed its highest performance since the merger in FY2018.

■At Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, handbags and wallets are perfoming well and driving sales. Japanese and Western sweets and deli foods have also been strong due to increased demand for souvenirs in going home or opportunities for gatherings. New autumn items such as light clothing and bags, mainly from luxury brands and designer brands, are making good progress, as well.

■Tax-free sales, same as previous month, exceeded the pre-Corona results for the same month of 2018 in total (existing stores) for domestic department stores due to continued strong interest in luxury brand handbags and jewelry, especially at stores in Tokyo, Sapporo, and Fukuoka.

Contact

Corporate Communication and IR Division, General Affairs Department, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

E-mail:support_sh@imhds.co.jp

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 08:53:05 UTC.