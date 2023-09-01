■We have applied revenue recognition standard from FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store

160.0% 150.0% 140.0% 130.0% 120.0% 110.0% 100.0% 90.0% 80.0% 2022 2023 Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. 130.2% 125.1% 115.2% 114.6% 126.8% 135.8% 122.9% 123.2% 119.1% 114.3% 119.3% 121.2% national department stores ave. 120.2% 111.4% 104.5% 104.0% 115.1% 120.4% 109.8% 108.6% 106.3% 107.0% 108.6%

■Sales of high-value-added products continued to be driven mainly by Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store. Sales YoY were 121.2% at Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. and 117.5% at domestic department stores.

In addition, since April 2022, the Isetan Shinjuku main store has surpassed its highest performance since the merger in FY2018.

■At Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, handbags and wallets are perfoming well and driving sales. Japanese and Western sweets and deli foods have also been strong due to increased demand for souvenirs in going home or opportunities for gatherings. New autumn items such as light clothing and bags, mainly from luxury brands and designer brands, are making good progress, as well.

■Tax-free sales, same as previous month, exceeded the pre-Corona results for the same month of 2018 in total (existing stores) for domestic department stores due to continued strong interest in luxury brand handbags and jewelry, especially at stores in Tokyo, Sapporo, and Fukuoka.