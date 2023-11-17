Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings (the Company) announces that the meeting of its Board of Directors held on November 10, 2023, resolved to pay a dividend of surplus (interim dividend of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024) with a record date of September 30, 2023, and revise the year-end dividend forecast for the same fiscal year as follows.

2. Reasons

The Company distributes profits to shareholders while enhancing corporate value over the long term. Our basic dividend policy is to maintain a stable dividend level and increase dividends over the medium to long term in line with earnings growth, while comprehensively considering the business environment, business performance, and financial soundness.

Based on the policy above and business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31,2024, the Company has decided to pay an interim dividend of 12 yen per share, an increase of 4 yen from the previous forecast announced on August 3, 2023, and revised the year-end dividend forecast to 12 yen per share, an increase of 4 yen. As a result, the total dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 30, 2024 is 24 yen, an increase of 8 yen from the previous forecast and an increase of 10 yen from the results for the previous fiscal year.

3. Details of revisions made to year-end and total dividend forecast