November 10, 2023

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name:

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Representative:

Toshiyuki Hosoya, President and CEO

(Code No. 3099/Prime Market of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka

Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Keiko Mihara, General Manager,

Corporate Communication and IR

Division, General Affairs Department

(TEL. 050-1704-0684)

Notice Concerning Determination of Dividend of Surplus (Interim Dividend) and Revision

of Year-End Dividend Forecast

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings (the Company) announces that the meeting of its Board of Directors held on November 10, 2023, resolved to pay a dividend of surplus (interim dividend of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024) with a record date of September 30, 2023, and revise the year-end dividend forecast for the same fiscal year as follows.

1. Details of Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 30, 2024

Most recent dividend forecast

Determined amount

(Announced on August 3,

2023)

Record date

September 30, 2023

Same as left

Dividend per share

12.00 yen

8.00 yen

Total dividends

4,585 million yen

-

Effective Date

December 11, 2023

-

Source of dividend

Retained earnings

-

Results for the previous fiscal

year

(Interim dividend of the fiscal year ended March 30, 2023)

September 30, 2022

6.00 yen

2,153 million yen

December 12, 2022

Retained earnings

2. Reasons

The Company distributes profits to shareholders while enhancing corporate value over the long term. Our basic dividend policy is to maintain a stable dividend level and increase dividends over the medium to long term in line with earnings growth, while comprehensively considering the business environment, business performance, and financial soundness.

Based on the policy above and business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31,2024, the Company has decided to pay an interim dividend of 12 yen per share, an increase of 4 yen from the previous forecast announced on August 3, 2023, and revised the year-end dividend forecast to 12 yen per share, an increase of 4 yen. As a result, the total dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 30, 2024 is 24 yen, an increase of 8 yen from the previous forecast and an increase of 10 yen from the results for the previous fiscal year.

3. Details of revisions made to year-end and total dividend forecast

Dividend per share (yen)

End of Q2

Fiscal year-end

Total

Previous forecast

8.00 yen

8.00 yen

16.00 yen

(Announced on August 3, 2023)

Revised forecast

-

12.00 yen

24.00 yen

Results for Fiscal year ending

12.00 yen

-

-

March 2024

Results for Fiscal year ended

March 2023

6.00 yen

8.00 yen

14.00 yen

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 11:03:06 UTC.