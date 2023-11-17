November 10, 2023
To Whom It May Concern:
Company Name:
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
Representative:
Toshiyuki Hosoya, President and CEO
(Code No. 3099/Prime Market of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka
Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Keiko Mihara, General Manager,
Corporate Communication and IR
Division, General Affairs Department
(TEL. 050-1704-0684)
Notice Concerning Determination of Dividend of Surplus (Interim Dividend) and Revision
of Year-End Dividend Forecast
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings (the Company) announces that the meeting of its Board of Directors held on November 10, 2023, resolved to pay a dividend of surplus (interim dividend of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024) with a record date of September 30, 2023, and revise the year-end dividend forecast for the same fiscal year as follows.
1. Details of Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 30, 2024
Most recent dividend forecast
Determined amount
(Announced on August 3,
2023)
Record date
September 30, 2023
Same as left
Dividend per share
12.00 yen
8.00 yen
Total dividends
4,585 million yen
-
Effective Date
December 11, 2023
-
Source of dividend
Retained earnings
-
Results for the previous fiscal
year
(Interim dividend of the fiscal year ended March 30, 2023)
September 30, 2022
6.00 yen
2,153 million yen
December 12, 2022
Retained earnings
2. Reasons
The Company distributes profits to shareholders while enhancing corporate value over the long term. Our basic dividend policy is to maintain a stable dividend level and increase dividends over the medium to long term in line with earnings growth, while comprehensively considering the business environment, business performance, and financial soundness.
Based on the policy above and business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31,2024, the Company has decided to pay an interim dividend of 12 yen per share, an increase of 4 yen from the previous forecast announced on August 3, 2023, and revised the year-end dividend forecast to 12 yen per share, an increase of 4 yen. As a result, the total dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 30, 2024 is 24 yen, an increase of 8 yen from the previous forecast and an increase of 10 yen from the results for the previous fiscal year.
3. Details of revisions made to year-end and total dividend forecast
Dividend per share (yen)
End of Q2
Fiscal year-end
Total
Previous forecast
8.00 yen
8.00 yen
16.00 yen
(Announced on August 3, 2023)
Revised forecast
-
12.00 yen
24.00 yen
Results for Fiscal year ending
12.00 yen
-
-
March 2024
Results for Fiscal year ended
March 2023
6.00 yen
8.00 yen
14.00 yen
