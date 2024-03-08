March 4, 2024 To Whom It May Concern Company Name: Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. Representative: Toshiyuki Hosoya, President and CEO (Code No. 3099/ Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Fukuoka Stock Exchange) Contact: Keiko Mihara, General Manager, Corporate Communication and IR Division, General Affairs Department (TEL. 050-1704-0684)

Notice Concerning Status (Progress) of Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares based upon the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the

provisions of Article 165, paragraph (2) of the Companies Act)

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings (the Company) announces the status (progress) of the acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (3) of the Companies Act.

Details 1. Class of shares acquired Common shares 2. Total number of shares acquired 3,866,900 shares 3. Total amount of share acquisition costs 7,968,607,850 yen 4. Period of acquisition From February 5, 2024 to February 29, 2024 5. Method of acquisition Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors held on February 2, 2024

(1) Class of shares to be acquired Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be acquired Up to 11,000,000 shares (2.9% of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)) (3) Total amount of share acquisition costs Up to 15,000,000,000 yen (4) Period of acquisition From February 5, 2024 to March 29, 2024 (5) Method of acquisition Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number of treasury shares acquired based on the aforementioned resolution of the Board of Directors (as of February 29, 2024)