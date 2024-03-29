March 26, 2024

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name: Representative:Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. Toshiyuki Hosoya, President and CEO (Code No. 3099/ Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Keiko Mihara, General Manager, Corporate Communication and IR Division, General Affairs Department (TEL. 050-1704-0684)

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Treasury Share Acquisition and

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares based upon the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (2) of the Companies Act and the cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act)

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings (the Company) announces that it has implemented the acquisition of treasury shares as follows pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (3) of the Companies Act. As a result, the acquisition of treasury shares based on the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on February 2, 2024 has now ended.

In addition, the Company announces that it will cancel all of the acquired treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act.

1. Status of treasury share acquisition

(1) Class of shares acquired Common shares (2) Total number of shares acquired 3,135,500 shares (3) Total amount of share acquisition costs 7,031,250,850 yen (4) Period of acquisition From March 1, 2024 to March 22, 2024 (5) Method of acquisition Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange 2. Cancellation of treasury shares (1) Class of shares to be cancelled Common shares (2) Number of shares to be cancelled 7,002,400 shares (3) Scheduled date of cancellation April 30, 2024 (Reference) 1. Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on February 2, 2024

(1) Class of shares to be acquired Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be acquired Up to 11,000,000 shares (2.9% of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)) (3) Total amount of share acquisition costs Up to 15,000,000,000 yen (4) Period of acquisition From February 5, 2024 to March 29, 2024 (5) Method of acquisition Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total treasury shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors (as of March 22, 2024) (1) Total number of shares acquired 7,002,400 shares (2) Total amount of share acquisition costs 14,999,858,700 yen

3. Details of the resolution on the cancellation of treasury shares at the Board of Directors meeting held on February 2, 2024

(1) Class of shares to be cancelled Common shares (2) Number of shares to be cancelled All of the treasury shares acquired through 1. above (3) Scheduled date of cancellation April 30, 2024

4. Treasury shares held as of December 31, 2023

(1) Total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)

(2) Number of treasury shares

382,160,434 shares 14,923,220 shares