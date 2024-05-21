May 14, 2024 To Whom It May Concern Company Name: Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. Representative: Toshiyuki Hosoya, President and CEO (Code No. 3099/ Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Keiko Mihara, General Manager, Corporate Communication and IR Division, General Affairs Department (TEL. 050-1704-0684)

Notice of Dividend of Surplus

We hereby announce that our Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held on May 14, 2024 to submit a proposal to the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 24, 2024, to pay a dividend of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2024, as described below.

1. Details of Dividend

Most recent dividend Previous fiscal year forecast Determined amount (Year ending (Announced on March 31, 2023) February 2, 2024) Record date March 31, 2024 Same as left March 31, 2023 Dividend per share 22.00 Yen 20.00 Yen 8.00 Yen Total dividends 8,257 million yen - 3,055 million yen Effective date June 25, 2024 - June 21, 2023 Source of dividend Retained earnings - Retained earnings

2. Reasons

The Company is committed to returning profits to shareholders while seeking to increase corporate value over the long term. Our basic dividend policy is to maintain a stable dividend level and to increase dividends over the medium to long term in line with profit growth, while comprehensively taking into account the business environment, business performance and financial soundness.

Based on this policy, and in light of the business results for the fiscal year under review, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 will be 22 yen, an increase of 2 yen from the 20 yen announced on February 2, 2024. As a result, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 will be 34 yen, an increase of 20 yen from the previous year.

(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividend