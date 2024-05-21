We hereby announce that our Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held on May 14, 2024 to submit a proposal to the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 24, 2024, to pay a dividend of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2024, as described below.
1. Details of Dividend
Most recent dividend
Previous fiscal year
forecast
Determined amount
(Year ending
(Announced on
March 31, 2023)
February 2, 2024)
Record date
March 31, 2024
Same as left
March 31, 2023
Dividend per share
22.00 Yen
20.00 Yen
8.00 Yen
Total dividends
8,257 million yen
-
3,055 million yen
Effective date
June 25, 2024
-
June 21, 2023
Source of dividend
Retained earnings
-
Retained earnings
2. Reasons
The Company is committed to returning profits to shareholders while seeking to increase corporate value over the long term. Our basic dividend policy is to maintain a stable dividend level and to increase dividends over the medium to long term in line with profit growth, while comprehensively taking into account the business environment, business performance and financial soundness.
Based on this policy, and in light of the business results for the fiscal year under review, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 will be 22 yen, an increase of 2 yen from the 20 yen announced on February 2, 2024. As a result, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 will be 34 yen, an increase of 20 yen from the previous year.
(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividend
Dividend per share
End of 2nd quarter
End of year
total amount
Current period
12.00 yen
22.00 yen
34.00 yen
(Year ending March 31, 2024)
Previous fiscal year
6.00 yen
8.00 yen
14.00 yen
(ending March 31, 2023)
