June 15,2024
Dear Shareholders ;
Toshiyuki Hosoya
Director President and CEO
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
5-16-10,Shinjuku,Shinjukuku,Tokyo,Japan
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
Partial Revisions to the Notice of the Convocation of the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The Company has made the following revisions to the Notice of the Convocation of the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. (Underlines indicate revisions)
Revised Section
Notice of Convocation of the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（43 pages）
- [2] Corporate performance payment rate」of「◆Bonuses (Performance-linked compensation)」in (6)Matters concerning the policy on determination of the details of compensation for individual Directors and Executives (hereinafter referred to as "Executives, etc.")
(Before revision)
[2] Corporate performance payment rate
The payout ratio is set at 1.00 (100%) when the Company achieves its operating income goal, and is designed to vary within the range from a minimum of 0.00 (0%) to a maximum of no upper limit, in proportion to the degree to which the goal is achieved.
(After revision)
[2] Corporate performance payment rate
The payout ratio is set at 1.00 (100%) when the Company achieves its operating income goal, and is designed to vary within the range from a minimum of 0.00 (0%) to a maximum of no upper limit, in proportion to the degree to which the goal is achieved.
Operating income for the current consolidated fiscal year was 54.3 billion yen, approximately 180% of the target amount. As a result, corporate performance payment rate is 1.54.
End of document
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 03:49:06 UTC.