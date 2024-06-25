June 15,2024

Dear Shareholders ;

Toshiyuki Hosoya

Director President and CEO

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

5-16-10,Shinjuku,Shinjukuku,Tokyo,Japan

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Partial Revisions to the Notice of the Convocation of the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company has made the following revisions to the Notice of the Convocation of the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. (Underlines indicate revisions)

Revised Section

Notice of Convocation of the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（43 pages）

[2] Corporate performance payment rate 」 of 「 ◆ Bonuses (Performance-linked compensation) 」 in (6)Matters concerning the policy on determination of the details of compensation for individual Directors and Executives (hereinafter referred to as "Executives, etc.")

(Before revision)

[2] Corporate performance payment rate

The payout ratio is set at 1.00 (100%) when the Company achieves its operating income goal, and is designed to vary within the range from a minimum of 0.00 (0%) to a maximum of no upper limit, in proportion to the degree to which the goal is achieved.

(After revision)

[2] Corporate performance payment rate

The payout ratio is set at 1.00 (100%) when the Company achieves its operating income goal, and is designed to vary within the range from a minimum of 0.00 (0%) to a maximum of no upper limit, in proportion to the degree to which the goal is achieved.

Operating income for the current consolidated fiscal year was 54.3 billion yen, approximately 180% of the target amount. As a result, corporate performance payment rate is 1.54.

End of document