Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Financial Results
Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2024
Explanation Meeting
May 14, 2024
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
Table of Contents
- Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (FY2023) Full-Year Results
- Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (FY2024) Full-Year Plan
- Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan (FY2022-FY2024) and the Plan for FY2024
IV: Basic Outline of the Next Medium-term Management Plan (FY2025-FY2030)
Table of Contents
- Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (FY2023) Full-Year Results
- Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (FY2024) Full-Year Plan
- Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan (FY2022-FY2024) and the Plan for FY2024
IV: Basic Outline of the Next Medium-term Management Plan (FY2025-FY2030)
[Yoshinori Makino, Director, Managing Executive Officer, CSDO and CFO]
I would like to talk about the results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and our plans for the current fiscal year, focusing on numerical figures.
I: Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (FY2023) Full-Year Results
1
1. FY2023 Full Year Results Summary
Operating income of 54.3 billion yen, exceeding the initial long-term plan (50 billion yen) of the current medium-term management plan, was achieved due to progress in the revitalization phase.
Record-high operating income and recurring income
- The significant increase in both sales and income was due to strong gross sales (112% YoY) and SG&A cost control through "scientific analysis of department stores" (103% YoY), which contributed to the steady growth.
- Store sales were strong, with both Shinjuku (375.8 billion yen) and Ginza (104.7 billion yen) achieving record highs.
Isetan Mitsukoshi's sales totaled over 700 billion yen
I: Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (FY2023) Full-Year Results
2
2. Cumulative consolidated results for FY2023
- Strong gross sales: "High sensitivity, fine quality strategy" and "CRM strategy connecting with individual customers" were successful, resulting in a significant increase in sales.
- Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses remaining under control: We promoted steady cost control through "scientific analysis of department stores"
- Both operating income and recurring income reached record highs. Net income also increased substantially.
Yearly
Difference
FY2023
Yearly
(0.1 billions of yen)
FY2023 results
Year on year
from IR in
4Q
difference
difference
February
(Jan-Mar)
Gross sales
12,246
112.5%
+1,361
+196
3,144
+455
Net sales
5,364
110.1%
+490
+94
1,346
+144
Gross profit
3,189
111.3%
+323
+39
804
+98
SG&A
2,645
103.0%
+76
(4)
670
+14
expenses
Operating
543
183.6%
+247
+43
134
+83
income
Recurring
598
199.5%
+298
+58
149
+105
income
Net income
555
171.7%
+232
+155
244
+116
We hold great expectations about the success of increasing Gross sales and the strategies we have implemented. These strategies, "high sensitivity , fine quality," "customer identification," and "connecting with individual customers," have enabled the company to significantly increase sales.
As a result, Gross profit increased by more than 32.0 billion yen compared to the previous year. In contrast, we were able to limit the growth of Selling, general and administrative expenses to 7.6 billion, resulting in Operating income of 54.3 billion, an increase of 4.3 billion from the previous year's 24.7 billion, due in part to the strong performance since the February 2 disclosure.
Also, the table on the right shows the 4Q results. In the past, the fourth quarter was not a quarter in which profits increased that much, but this time, profits increased by 8.3 billion from the previous year to 13.4 billion, and I believe that the current profit structure is changing very much and that the fourth quarter was a quarter in which we could hold great expectations about the increase of profits.
The change from Operating income to Recurring income from the previous year was +5.5 billion to 59.8 billion, due in part to a significant contribution from equity in earnings of affiliates.
Net income for the year was 55.5 billion, 171% of the previous year's level, due in part to the recording of tax-effect income taxes adjustment.
I: Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (FY2023) Full-Year Results
3
3. Accumulated results of our major department stores in Japan in FY2023 (by store and company)
- Isetan Shinjuku Main Store sales reached a record high (an average of 254.2 billion yen over the 10 years prior to COVID-19)
- Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store and Ginza Store led the overall sales with sales of 150 billion yen and over 100 billion yen, respectively
- Major regional stores also achieved significant revenue growth.
(0.1 billions of yen)
Gross
Year on
Yearly
(0.1 billions of yen)
Gross
Year on
Yearly
sales
year
difference
sales
year
difference
Isetan Shinjuku
3,758
114.7%
+482
Sapporo Marui
605
110.3%
+56
Main Store
Mitsukoshi
Mitsukoshi
1,528
276
Nihombashi Main
110.4%
+144
Sendai Mitsukoshi
102.2%
+5
Store
Mitsukoshi Ginza
1,047
135.6%
+274
Nagoya Mitsukoshi
616
106.9%
+40
store
Isetan Tachikawa
322
106.5%
+19
Niigata Isetan
359
100.9%
+3
store
Mitsukoshi
Isetan Urawa
388
103.8%
+14
Iwataya Mitsukoshi
1,245
113.6%
+148
store
Total Isetan
7,047
115.3%
+936
Total of 5 major
3,103
108.9%
+254
Mitsukoshi
regional stores
This page shows Net sales of major department stores in Japan in FY2023.
Sales and profits have been very strong, especially in the three mainstay stores in the center of Tokyo , and in the major cities in the region.
I: Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (FY2023) Full-Year Results
4
4. Increase/decrease in consolidated SG&A expenses
・ Cost structure reform:
Reduction of 6.4 billion yen (160% of initial plan) compared to
initial plan of -4.0 billion yen Company-widepenetration of cost
structure reforms to control each expense category
- Impact from price changes: Personnel expenses were higher, but utilities expenses were lower than planned.
Breakdown of year-on-year increase/decrease
Current year increase/decrease
FY2023
YoY
Cost
Impact from
Newly
(0.1 billions of yen)
structure
Sales-linked
price
Other
results
difference
consolidated
reform
changes
Personnel expenses
948
+18
(30)
+35
+12
+1
Advertising expenses
95
+8
(3)
+11
Lease payments
327
+6
(7)
+6
+5
+2
Business
298
+8
(7)
+9
+2
+5
consignment
expenses
Depreciation and
227
(6)
+2
(8)
amortization
Utilities expenses
93
(6)
(4)
(5)
+1
Other
654
+47
(13)
+51
+9
Total
2,645
+76
(64)
+69
+39
+32
0
Next is consolidated Selling, general and administrative expenses.
As part of cost structure reforms, we were able to reduce expenses by 6.4 billion compared to our initial plan of 4.0 billion. As a result, we were able to limit the growth of Selling, general and administrative expenses that is associated with Net sales to an extent, and were able to take in other cost increases such as the impact of rising prices, which I believe contributed significantly to the 54.3 billion yen in Operating income.
I: Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (FY2023) Full-Year Results
5
5. Results by segment (full-year results)
-
Department store business: In addition to Isetan Mitsukoshi's substantial increase in sales and profit, the improvement in profits at regional stores also contributed to the success.
Operating income of 45.1 billion yen (221% of the previous year's figure) was a great achievement
- Credit & finance business: Operating income of 4.0 billion yen, exceeding the plan as of February due to SG&A cost control
・ Real estate business:
Construction and design sales were in line with plans.
Operating
Yearly
Difference
(0.1 billions of yen)
Gross sales
Year on year
Net sales
from IR in
income
difference
February
Department store
11,373
111.8%
4,483
451
+247
+41
business
Credit & finance
business/ Customer
354
105.6%
327
40
+2
+2
organization
management business
Real estate business
267
130.6%
267
30
(9)
+0
Other businesses*
251
149.2%
285
21
+7
(0)
Total
12,246
112.5%
5,364
543
+247
+43
- Operating income in the "other businesses" segment includes adjustment (40 million yen)
Next, I would like to present our segment performance for the fiscal year
ended March 31, 2024.
For FY2023, the department store segment, which is at the top of the list, showed a large difference from the previous year and from the upward revision to 50 billion in February, resulting in a total Operating income of 54.3 billion.
Table of Contents
I:
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (FY2023)
Full-Year Results
II:
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (FY2024)
Full-Year Plan
III: Progress of the Medium-term Management
Plan (FY2022-FY2024) and the Plan for FY2024
IV: Basic Outline of the Next Medium-term
Management Plan (FY2025-FY2030)
II: Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (FY2024) Full-Year Plan
6
1. Summary of FY2024 full-year plan
Continue revitalization and evolution of each business and launch new initiatives to switch from the "store" business to the individual customer business.
Aim for record-high operating income of 64 billion yen and recurring income of 69 billion yen
- SG&A expenses are planned to be reduced by 6.1 billion yen through further penetration of cost structure reforms based on "scientific analysis of department stores"
- Department store business surpassed the 50 billion yen mark and came to 51.5 billion yen (+6.3 billion yen YoY)
Credit & finance and real estate businesses are also expected to see significant increases in their profits.
-
Shinjuku Store (411 billion yen) plans to exceed 400 billion yen in store sales for the first time
Ginza Store (114.0 billion yen) also aims to set a new record
Continuing on, here is our plan for FY2024, starting this April. The first
page shows the concept.
As you can see, this time Operating income is 64 billion yen and Recurring income is 69 billion yen. We plan to significantly increase the FY2023 record high.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 08:13:04 UTC.