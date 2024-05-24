I would like to talk about the results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and our plans for the current fiscal year, focusing on numerical figures.

The significant increase in both sales and income was due to

Operating income of 54.3 billion yen, exceeding the initial long-term plan (50 billion yen) of the current medium-term management plan, was achieved due to progress in the revitalization phase.

I: Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (FY2023) Full-Year Results 2

2. Cumulative consolidated results for FY2023

Strong gross sales: "High sensitivity, fine quality strategy" and "CRM strategy connecting with individual customers" were successful, resulting in a significant increase in sales.

"High sensitivity, fine quality strategy" and "CRM strategy connecting with individual customers" were successful, resulting in a significant increase in sales. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses remaining under control: We promoted steady cost control through "scientific analysis of department stores"

Both operating income and recurring income reached record highs. Net income also increased substantially.

Yearly Difference FY2023 Yearly (0.1 billions of yen) FY2023 results Year on year from IR in 4Q difference difference February (Jan-Mar) Gross sales 12,246 112.5% +1,361 +196 3,144 +455 Net sales 5,364 110.1% +490 +94 1,346 +144 Gross profit 3,189 111.3% +323 +39 804 +98 SG&A 2,645 103.0% +76 (4) 670 +14 expenses Operating 543 183.6% +247 +43 134 +83 income Recurring 598 199.5% +298 +58 149 +105 income Net income 555 171.7% +232 +155 244 +116

We hold great expectations about the success of increasing Gross sales and the strategies we have implemented. These strategies, "high sensitivity , fine quality," "customer identification," and "connecting with individual customers," have enabled the company to significantly increase sales.

As a result, Gross profit increased by more than 32.0 billion yen compared to the previous year. In contrast, we were able to limit the growth of Selling, general and administrative expenses to 7.6 billion, resulting in Operating income of 54.3 billion, an increase of 4.3 billion from the previous year's 24.7 billion, due in part to the strong performance since the February 2 disclosure.

Also, the table on the right shows the 4Q results. In the past, the fourth quarter was not a quarter in which profits increased that much, but this time, profits increased by 8.3 billion from the previous year to 13.4 billion, and I believe that the current profit structure is changing very much and that the fourth quarter was a quarter in which we could hold great expectations about the increase of profits.

The change from Operating income to Recurring income from the previous year was +5.5 billion to 59.8 billion, due in part to a significant contribution from equity in earnings of affiliates.

Net income for the year was 55.5 billion, 171% of the previous year's level, due in part to the recording of tax-effect income taxes adjustment.