    3099   JP3894900004

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.

(3099)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
1494.00 JPY   +0.81%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Isetan Mitsukoshi : Summary of Settlement of Consolidated Accounts for the Fisical Year Ended March 31,2023

05/15/2023 | 05:28am EDT
Summary of Settlement of Consolidated Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japanese Standards] (Consolidated)

May 9, 2023

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Securities code: 3099 (Listed on the Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

(URL: https://www.imhds.co.jp)

Representative: Toshiyuki Hosoya, Director, President and CEO

Contact: Keiko Mihara, General Manager, Corporate Communication and IR Division, General Affairs Department

TEL: (050) 1704-0684

Scheduled date of the general meeting of shareholders: June 20, 2023

Scheduled date of filing of the securities report (Yukashoken Houkokusho): June 21, 2023

Scheduled date of dividend payments: June 21, 2023

Preparation of fiscal year results supplementary materials: Yes

Convening of fiscal year results explanation meeting: Yes (for securities analysts)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Business Results for Fiscal 2022 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Results of consolidated operations

(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Recurring Income

Net Income attributable to

Parent Company Shareholders

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY2022

487,407

16.5

29,606

398.4

30,017

215.3

32,377

162.4

FY2021

418,338

-

5,940

-

9,520

-

12,338

-

(Note) Comprehensive income: FY2022: ¥39,142 million (49.8%), FY2021: ¥26,122 million (-%)

Since the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition," etc. was adopted from the beginning of fiscal 2021, the percentage changes from the results of fiscal 2020 before the adoption of the accounting standard, etc. are not provided.

Net Income per Share

Net Income per Share

Return on Equity

Recurring Income to

Operating Income to

(Basic)

(Diluted)

Total Assets

Net Sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY2022

84.82

84.62

6.1

2.5

6.1

FY2021

32.36

32.26

2.5

0.8

1.4

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: FY2022: ¥1,801 million, FY2021: ¥2,326 million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2022

1,217,308

552,519

44.9

1,430.07

FY2021

1,168,574

517,660

43.8

1,341.41

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: FY2022: ¥546,120 million, FY2021: ¥511,796 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash Equivalents at

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

End of Year

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

FY2022

66,301

(27,026)

(16,198)

109,039

FY2021

37,914

(17,371)

(39,927)

84,472

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends

Total Cash

Payout Ratio

Cash Dividends

Dividends

to Net Assets

(Record date)

First

Second

Third

Year-end

Total

(Consolidated)

(Full Year)

(Consolidated)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

FY2021

-

5.00

-

5.00

10.00

3,814

30.9

0.8

FY2022

-

6.00

-

8.00

14.00

5,345

16.5

1.0

FY2023 (Forecast)

-

8.00

-

8.00

16.00

21.8

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (3099) Summary of Settlement of Consolidated Accounts for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2023 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Recurring Income

Net Income attributable to Parent

Net Income per Share

Company Shareholders

(Basic)

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full Year

510,000

4.6

35,000

18.2

37,000

23.3

28,000

(13.5)

73.32

The forecast is based on the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition," etc., which was adopted from fiscal 2021. If the accounting standard, etc. had not been adopted, the net sales forecast would be ¥1,140,000 million, an increase of 4.7% from the previous fiscal year.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

Newly consolidated companies: -

Companies removed from consolidation: -

  1. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates or restatement due to correction
  1. Changes in accounting policy in line with revision to accounting standards: Yes
  2. Other changes: No
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Restatement due to correction: No
  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period

(including treasury stock)

FY2022

396,931,154

shares

FY2021

396,736,654

shares

2) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

FY2022

15,048,154

shares

FY2021

15,199,783

shares

3)Average number of shares during the period

FY2022

381,707,789

shares

FY2021

381,324,011

shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Business Results

Non-consolidated Business Results for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Results of non-consolidated operations

(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Recurring Income

Net Income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY2022

17,994

(20.7)

9,652

(34.2)

8,146

(28.4)

8,106

(22.1)

FY2021

22,680

(4.4)

14,672

(2.6)

11,385

(8.1)

10,400

148.1

Net Income per Share (Basic)

Net Income per Share

(Diluted)

Yen

Yen

FY2022

21.24

21.19

FY2021

27.27

27.19

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2022

744,285

455,395

61.1

1,190.18

FY2021

743,130

451,308

60.6

1,179.95

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: FY2022: ¥454,509 million, FY2021: ¥450,192 million

  • These consolidated financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Disclaimer regarding Forward-looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available and certain assumptions the Company considers to be reasonable, and are not intended to be seen as targets that the Company assures it will achieve. Actual results, performance, achievements or financial position may be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For assumptions on which forward-looking statements are based as well as for precautionary statements in the use of forward-looking statements, please refer to "1. Overview of Business Results, etc. (4) Future Outlook" on page 4.

Note:

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (3099) Summary of Settlement of Consolidated Accounts for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

Table of Contents of Accompanying Materials

1. Overview of Business Results, etc..................................................................................................................................... 2

(1)

Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review

3

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Under Review

4

(4)

Future Outlook

4

(5)

Basic Policy on Profit Distribution and Dividends for Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2023

4

2. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards

4

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

7

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

10

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

12

(5)

Notes regarding Consolidated Financial Statements

14

(Notes on going concern assumption)

14

(Notes on changes in accounting policies)

14

(Additional information)

14

(Segment information)

14

(Per share information)

19

(Significant subsequent events)

19

4. Other

19

Changes in Directors

19

1

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (3099) Summary of Settlement of Consolidated Accounts for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

1. Overview of Business Results, etc.

  1. Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review

During fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), despite a revitalization in cross country-border travel following the lessening impact of COVID-19, a disease whose impact was felt for three years straight from the end of 2019, the outlook for the global economy remained uncertain, primarily due to concerns about a global recession in response to the situation in Ukraine and its protracted conflict with Russia, global inflation from the soaring prices of resources, items and goods around the world, a rapidly weakening yen against the dollar, financial tightening across Europe and the United States and other factors.

The Japanese economy saw a gradual easing of COVID-19 related restrictions on socio-economic activity along with an on-going return to normalization, with consumer spending, which had been curbed somewhat, also seeing a recovery, particularly in face-to-face services. On the back of the easing of border control restrictions in October 2022 and the weakening of the yen, inbound demand is continuing to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. However, with the impact of rising prices of items and goods, etc. on household budgets, consumer sentiment has been poor and consumer behavior has been very much a case of one step forward, one step back.

Amid the environment described above, the Company has been implementing important strategies as part of the "revitalization of department stores" initiative, which is part of the first phase of the Company's medium-term management plan (Fiscal 2022-Fiscal 2024), as we strive to realize the Group's vision "to be a 'special' department store-centered retail group that enriches the lives of our customers." In the first year of the medium-term management plan, we focused on raising the certainty of the "revitalization of department stores", designated the next fiscal year as the first year to begin preparations for "deployment (preparation for urban development)", and have been making progress for each of these measures.

In order that the Company can respond to some strong consumer demand following the recovery from COVID- 19, we have been working to expand usage per customer by increasing the points of contact with, and business opportunities for, each individual "customer" and by raising awareness of connections across the entire Group through the improvement of our ability to individually identify customers. Furthermore, we have adopted a more scientific approach in an attempt to reduce fixed costs through the adoption of the "scientific analysis of department stores" guidance, through which we established standards and disciplines to control expenses and personnel, and have been working to further increase efficiency through the reduction of the break-even sales.

In fiscal 2022 on a consolidated basis, the Company recorded net sales of ¥487,407 million, up 16.5% year-on- year, operating income of ¥29,606 million, up 398.4% year-on-year, recurring income of ¥30,017 million, up 215.3% year-on-year, and net income attributable to parent company shareholders of ¥32,377 million, up 162.4% year-on- year.

Results by segment were as follows.

  1. Department Store Business

Domestic department stores experienced a significant recovery in the number of store visitors and purchasing customers, due to an increase in opportunities for outings on the back of a lifting of movement restrictions, with net sales (excluding inbound sales) exceeding the level of fiscal 2018. In particular, sales of high-value items, such as luxury brands, jewelry, and watches were strong in stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area, as well as in some stores in other regional metropolitan areas.

By increasing the number of customers whose faces are known within our stores through the increasing of card members and app subscribers as part of efforts to further improve our ability to individually identify customers, and by hosting hospitality events and other events unique to the Group targeting good out-of-store sales customers nationwide, we have significantly grown the number of customers who are classified as identifiable customers. Net sales from the "Tanseikai" at the Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and "Ippinkai" at the Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store, held in February 2023, were both the highest ever recorded. In particular, the Isetan Shinjuku Main store posted record high net sales as a result of extremely lively Christmas, end of year/new year holiday, and other popular events, along with a significant growth in individual out-of-store sales.

Elsewhere, stores in other regions across Japan outside of some metropolitan areas saw a sluggish recovery in consumption. Although inbound usage has recovered following the easing of border control restrictions in October 2022, the levels of recovery remained at just over 50% relative to levels before COVID-19.

Overseas, Chengdu Isetan Department Store Co., Ltd. closed its store in December 2022 following a termination of the lease agreement. However, overall, our overseas stores recorded increased revenue and income, and we are continuing to promote "Selection and Conversion" according to the situation in each country or region, with the aim of growing new initiatives that make use of our knowledge of business management.

Segment sales amounted to ¥416,020 million, up 11.3% year-on-year, and operating income was ¥20,432 million, compared to operating loss of ¥6,339 million in the previous fiscal year.

  1. Credit & Finance Business/Customer Organization Management Business

2

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (3099) Summary of Settlement of Consolidated Accounts for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

In this business, MICARD Co. LTD. results exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels outside department stores owing to increased credit card usage in areas such as travel and restaurants, which have been on fast recovery trends, reaching hitherto record levels. However, there was a decrease in income, due primarily to a reduction in earnings from intraGroup transactions.

In addition to continuing to expand our customer base through the acquisition of new credit card members in collaboration with other Group companies, we are also shifting toward an income and expenditure structure that will make it easier to generate profits by increasing in the amount of credit card usage and strengthening cost controls.

Segment sales amounted to ¥30,823 million, up 1% year-on-year, and operating income was ¥3,791 million, down 37.5% year-on-year.

3) Real Estate Business

In the real estate business, following a normalization of socio-economic activity, Isetan Mitsukoshi Property Design Ltd., increased its completion of projects for which work had been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis and expanded the number of new orders received. Further, there was a significant increase in the number of the Group's department store remodeling projects owing to the "stronger intra-Group coordination strategy", which seeks to maximize the Group's resources so as to increase revenue, resulting in a year-on-year expansion of its earnings base.

However, lease revenue decreased due to delays relative to our targets in attracting tenants to the properties owned.

Segment sales amounted to ¥20,518 million, up 13.5% year-on-year, and operating income was ¥4,014 million, down 28.1% year-on-year.

  1. Other Businesses

In the logistics industry, Isetan Mitsukoshi Business Support Ltd. saw a large increase in logistics within the Group due to an increase in the volume of handled products, etc., in conjunction with the recovery in sales at the Group's department stores. With regard the logistics business outside of the Group, we have made it our topmost priority to expand our points of contact with our customers through proactive participation in logistics exhibitions and through our Group "coordination" strategy, and are striving to expand the areas in which can develop new outsourcing projects. As a result, the business plan is progressing steadily, with operating income exceeding our targets.

In the travel industry, Mitsukoshi Isetan Nikko Travel, Ltd. saw a recovery in sales for overseas travel of around 60% relative to pre-COVID-19 levels, with agent-organized overseas package tours now resumed in earnest. In the domestic travel business, sales have been strong, mainly from out-of-store sales customers from the Group's department stores, primarily in response to the easing of movement restrictions and rules for the wearing of masks in addition to the domestic travel subsidy program.

In the advertising agency business, Studio Alta Co. Ltd., saw robust performance in its mainstay outdoor advertising business in response to a recovery in demand for advertising. Further, as a result of our business restructuring efforts, we have significantly reduced fixed costs. As a result, the business turned profitable for the first time in three years, with revenue and income exceeding the levels of the previous fiscal year.

Segment sales amounted to ¥77,728 million, up 56.8% year-on-year, and operating income was ¥1,136 million, up 145.9% year-on-year.

(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review

Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥1,217,308 million, an increase of ¥48,733 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase in cash and bank deposits, an increase in accounts receivable on the back of increased sales, and the turning of IM Food Style Ltd., into a consolidated subsidiary.

Total liabilities amounted to ¥664,788 million, an increase of ¥13,874 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to increases in payables on the back of increased sales and increased income taxes payable on the back of increased profits.

Net assets amounted to ¥552,519 million, an increase of ¥34,858 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to the recording of net income attributable to parent company shareholders and an increase in foreign currency translation adjustments.

(3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Under Review

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review were ¥109,039 million, an increase of ¥24,566 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥66,301 million, an increase in inflows of ¥28,387 million from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to such factors as an increase in income before income taxes of ¥16,709 million, due to a recovery in net sales relative to the period under COVID-19 and reforms to the income and expenditure structure.

3

Disclaimer

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer