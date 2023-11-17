About page 30 of the financial results briefing materials. I think department stores have been able to manage in each business area and in the cooperation of group companies. But can it be done in the same way even if business characteristics, such as real estate, are different?

Isetan Shinjuku Main Store and Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store will incorporate elements of real estate while maintaining the merits of core stores. In regional areas, however, many of the properties owned by the company are aging. During redevelopment, depending on the needs and competition in the area, the area of department stores may be reduced and different businesses may be expanded.

When the Isetan Mitsukoshi Group realizes the development of the city, where will department stores be positioned? Is it absolutely necessary in the city? Is it possible that it is not? This is not an image of Shinjuku or Nihombashi, but of overseas or regional areas.

The only risk I can think of now is how the mindset of domestic customers will change. If inflation continues as it is now, business performance will be on an upward trend. In the past, department stores' performance has fluctuated in tandem with economic fluctuations, but the risk aversion is precisely at the heart of our company's strategy: that is, connecting with customers. On the other side of this risk, assets of the wealthy people are projected to grow further, so we think there is still an opportunity.

Q. About page 28 of the financial results briefing materials. Regarding the development of the city, what content will be carried out by the Isetan Mitsukoshi Group and what content will be left to tenants? Are you thinking about running your own restaurants?

A. At present, we have joint ventures for restaurants and other businesses in our company, and we want to do what our own group can do as much as possible. Even if it is not done by our own group, the image of the development of the city is to match the overall taste and grade of the city. On the other hand, the operation of offices, among others, will be left to professionals. In the case of our own properties, while we own the majority of the properties, we let the other party do what they are good at, etc., and we are considering, depending on use and area.

Q. About investments. When you make something like page 28 of the financial results briefing materials, you don't think you can rebuild your own stores that much, but is it an image of investing in the surrounding buildings?

A. In a cascading development process that takes a certain amount of time, the completion of large properties will be planned on a different time scale, and the investment of several hundreds of billions of yen will be recovered without affecting BS over a long period of time. There is still time before redevelopment, so until then, we will do what we need to do as a growth investment.

Q. On return. This time, the dividend is being revised, but even after the revision, the dividend payout ratio is still about 20%. So far for the second quarter, but does Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings think this level is not enough? Previously, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings said it had a total return ratio of 50%, but does that mean it will have a total return ratio of 50% after the realization of the development of the city?

A. The total return ratio of 50% is considered every single year. Even if the dividend is raised this fiscal year, there is still room for more return. After this, we will consider the final level of profit for the current fiscal year and decide on a total return ratio of 50% every single year. This is not for the current fiscal year, but if there is an irregular situation such as a profit that does not receive cash, we will proceed with the explanation.

Q. On return. Could there be any announcements at the 4Q earnings, including real estate

developments?

We will make a large investment in the long term, but there is a little time allowance.

This time, we cannot say when we will announce the additional return, but we will disclose it at the right time.