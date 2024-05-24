The total number of personnel has decreased significantly over the past several years, and we assume that the overall number of personnel will continue to decrease for the time being as we curtail hiring compared to the past in response to the natural decrease in personnel. In the department store business, efficiency will be improved while also involving DX to increase productivity to over 100 million yen per person. In addition, as the company works to transform its business portfolio as a whole, it will allocate personnel to the finance and real estate businesses, as well as to attendants and outside sales in the Department store business. While the total number of personnel will decrease, the amount of compensation per person will be raised.