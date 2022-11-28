Advanced search
    3099   JP3894900004

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.

(3099)
11:51 2022-11-28 pm EST
1300.00 JPY   +2.85%
11/28Japan's Nikkei hits one-week low on China concerns, Eisai plunge
RE
11/24Isetan Mitsukoshi : Explanatory Materials for Settlement of ConsolidatedAccounts for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year EndingMarch 31, 2023
PU
11/21China Pandemic, Interest Rates Soften Asian Equity Exchanges
MT
Japan's Nikkei hits one-week low on China concerns, Eisai plunge

11/28/2022 | 10:38pm EST
TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell to a one-week low on Monday, as COVID-19 protests in several Chinese cities raised concerns about economic growth, while Eisai slumped after a report that a woman in a trial of the company's Alzheimer's disease treatment died.

The Nikkei share average was down 0.55% at 27,999.82 by the midday break, after falling to its lowest since Nov. 21 earlier in the day. The broader Topix lost 0.6% to 1,992.23.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower overnight after protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth.

"The Japanese market's decline is all due to the China issue. The ongoing protests could trigger a slowdown in global economic growth," said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Eisai fell 9.68% in what could be its biggest plunge in more than a year and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

Honda Motor fell 1.37% after the automaker said its factory in Wuhan was still suspended due to COVID restrictions.

Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 1.74% and chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest fell 1.51%.

The insurance and banking sectors rose 0.87% and 0.63%, respectively.

Leisure-related shares were strong, with department store operators Takashimaya and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings rising 2.15% and 1.66% respectively.

Railway operator West Japan Railway gained 1.77%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -1.73% 9100 Delayed Quote.-14.59%
EISAI CO., LTD. -7.78% 8841 Delayed Quote.44.97%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.55% 3299 Delayed Quote.4.33%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 3.24% 1300 Delayed Quote.48.59%
NIKKEI 225 -0.42% 28162.83 Real-time Quote.-1.77%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.67% 5943 Delayed Quote.11.87%
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 3.37% 1775 Delayed Quote.60.65%
TOPIX INDEX -0.63% 1991.67 Delayed Quote.1.29%
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 2.08% 5835 Delayed Quote.18.65%
Financials
Sales 2023 501 B 3 609 M 3 609 M
Net income 2023 23 184 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2023 70 029 M 504 M 504 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 482 B 3 473 M 3 473 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 691
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 264,00 JPY
Average target price 1 256,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Sugie Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hidehiko Igura CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Ken Akamatsu Chairman
Tomohide Sanbe Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Hideki Katagiri Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.48.59%3 462
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-17.28%6 874
DILLARD'S, INC.47.89%6 430
MACY'S, INC.-11.61%6 409
TRENT LIMITED35.08%6 232
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED0.55%4 740