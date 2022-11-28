Japan's Nikkei hits one-week low on China concerns, Eisai plunge

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell to a
one-week low on Monday, as COVID-19 protests in several Chinese
cities raised concerns about economic growth, while Eisai
slumped after a report that a woman in a trial of the company's
Alzheimer's disease treatment died.
The Nikkei share average was down 0.55% at 27,999.82
by the midday break, after falling to its lowest since Nov. 21
earlier in the day. The broader Topix lost 0.6% to
1,992.23.
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower overnight after protests in
major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked
concerns about economic growth.
"The Japanese market's decline is all due to the China
issue. The ongoing protests could trigger a slowdown in global
economic growth," said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
Eisai fell 9.68% in what could be its biggest
plunge in more than a year and was the biggest drag on the
Nikkei.
Honda Motor fell 1.37% after the automaker said its
factory in Wuhan was still suspended due to COVID restrictions.
Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 1.74% and
chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest fell
1.51%.
The insurance and banking sectors rose
0.87% and 0.63%, respectively.
Leisure-related shares were strong, with department store
operators Takashimaya and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings
rising 2.15% and 1.66% respectively.
Railway operator West Japan Railway gained 1.77%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)