Japan's Nikkei hits over 2-week low following Wall Street's slide

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit
a more than two-week low on Monday, after a bigger-than-expected
U.S. inflation spike in May sent Wall Street sharply lower on
the weekend.
The broader Topix lost 2.14% to 1,901.55.
U.S. stocks posted their biggest weekly drop since January
on Friday and ended sharply lower on the day, as a
steeper-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in May
fuelled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve.
"Investors were concerned that ongoing inflation is more
persistent than they had expected and global central banks would
have to take tighter measures to contain it," said Ikuo Mitsui,
fund manager at Aizawa Securities.
The Nikkei, however, held on to the key psychological level
of 27,000 in early trade on Monday.
"Japan has some positive cues and its fundamentals are
relatively firm, with reopening of the economy and the weakened
yen," Mitsui said.
Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell
3.93% and was the biggest drag on Nikkei, followed by technology
investors SoftBank Group, which slipped 4.78%.
Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries lost 3.85% and
a robot maker Fanuc fell 3.8%.
Bucking the trend, Kansai Electric rose 3.26% and
was the top gainer on Nikkei after the nuclear power plant
operator said it would restart a reactor in August, two months
ahead of its previous plan.
Department store chain Takashimaya rose 1.18% and
rival Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings gained 0.35%, as Japan
eases restrictions on overseas travellers.
There were 16 advancers on the Nikkei index, against 205
decliners.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)