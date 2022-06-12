Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3099   JP3894900004

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.

(3099)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:35 2022-06-13 am EDT
1142.00 JPY   -0.35%
06/12Japan's Nikkei hits over 2-week low following Wall Street's slide
RE
06/01ISETAN MITSUKOSHI : Monthly Financial Information
PU
05/30ISETAN MITSUKOSHI : Explanatory Materials for Settlement of Consolidated Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (PDF692KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's Nikkei hits over 2-week low following Wall Street's slide

06/12/2022 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a more than two-week low on Monday, after a bigger-than-expected U.S. inflation spike in May sent Wall Street sharply lower on the weekend.

The broader Topix lost 2.14% to 1,901.55.

U.S. stocks posted their biggest weekly drop since January on Friday and ended sharply lower on the day, as a steeper-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in May fuelled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

"Investors were concerned that ongoing inflation is more persistent than they had expected and global central banks would have to take tighter measures to contain it," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

The Nikkei, however, held on to the key psychological level of 27,000 in early trade on Monday.

"Japan has some positive cues and its fundamentals are relatively firm, with reopening of the economy and the weakened yen," Mitsui said.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 3.93% and was the biggest drag on Nikkei, followed by technology investors SoftBank Group, which slipped 4.78%. Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries lost 3.85% and a robot maker Fanuc fell 3.8%.

Bucking the trend, Kansai Electric rose 3.26% and was the top gainer on Nikkei after the nuclear power plant operator said it would restart a reactor in August, two months ahead of its previous plan.

Department store chain Takashimaya rose 1.18% and rival Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings gained 0.35%, as Japan eases restrictions on overseas travellers.

There were 16 advancers on the Nikkei index, against 205 decliners. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. -3.80% 20745 Delayed Quote.-17.34%
FANUC CORPORATION -3.75% 20535 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. -0.35% 1142 Delayed Quote.34.82%
NIKKEI 225 -1.49% 27824.29 Real-time Quote.-3.36%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -6.29% 5195 Delayed Quote.2.04%
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 1.10% 1373 Delayed Quote.27.01%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. 3.42% 1269 Delayed Quote.14.25%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -4.69% 53080 Delayed Quote.-16.02%
TOPIX INDEX -2.02% 1903.65 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 424 B 3 158 M 3 158 M
Net income 2022 7 817 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
Net Debt 2022 101 B 753 M 753 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,7x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 437 B 3 258 M 3 258 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 9 826
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 146,00 JPY
Average target price 967,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Sugie Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hidehiko Igura CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Ken Akamatsu Chairman
Tomohide Sanbe Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Hideki Katagiri Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.34.82%3 258
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-8.11%8 308
FALABELLA S.A.-22.81%6 405
MACY'S, INC.-11.99%6 215
KOHL'S CORPORATION-7.37%5 877
DILLARD'S, INC.23.50%5 302