Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3099   JP3894900004

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.

(3099)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japanese shares fall as Tokyo declares state of emergency ahead of Olympics

07/08/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Thursday, as the country's plan to reintroduce a state of emergency to contain a resurgence of COVID-19 infections stoked worries about an economic slowdown.

The Nikkei share average slipped 0.88% to 28,118.03, its lowest close in more than two weeks, while the broader Topix was down 0.90% at 1,920.32.

Japan is set to declare its fourth state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through its hosting of the Olympics, a key minister said.

The Tokyo area is currently under slightly less strict "quasi emergency" curbs. Under the heightened restrictions, restaurants will be asked to stop serving alcohol, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

"The reintroduction of state of emergency is one reason that investors are hesitant to buy Japanese stocks," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager for the research department of Tachibana Securities.

Olympic organisers are set to ban all spectators from the Games, which are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, the Asahi daily said on Thursday.

"Olympics may be considered as negative for the market. If it will be held successfully without spreading the disease, that may take the sting out of the market," said Yusuke Maeyama, a researcher at NLI Research.

In the near-term, traders were wary of selling from Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) to procure cash for their dividend payments. Analysts estimate a total selling of about 800 billion yen on Thursday and Friday.

Retailers Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and Marui Group fell 3.1% and 2%, respectively.

Showa Denko slipped 1.9% after a report said the materials maker planned to sell its underperforming lead-acid battery operations to Japanese private equity fund Advantage Partners.

Super market operator Aeon briefly jumped following upbeat earnings before erasing gains to end 0.8% lower.

Daikin Industries jumped 3.7% after the Nikkei business daily reported the air conditioner maker had developed a refrigerant for electric vehicles that could extend their range by up to 50%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEON CO., LTD. -2.16% 2920.5 End-of-day quote.-13.72%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD. -0.47% 21175 End-of-day quote.-7.61%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. -1.32% 821 End-of-day quote.34.59%
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. -2.88% 2060 End-of-day quote.13.69%
NIKKEI 225 -0.88% 28118.03 Real-time Quote.4.37%
SHOWA DENKO K.K. -1.99% 3195 End-of-day quote.45.43%
SHOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.00% 53 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
02:42aJapanese shares fall as Tokyo declares state of emergency ahead of Olympics
RE
07/07Japanese shares fall as COVID-19 emergency measures stoke slowdown worries
RE
06/29Japanese shares drop as virus variant worries hit cyclicals
RE
06/24NIKKEI 225  : Flat On Wall Street Cues, Lack of Market Catalysts
MT
06/24Nikkei ends flat; startup Mercari jumps on first annual profit outlook
RE
06/16Japan's Nikkei ends lower on chip declines, Topix ticks up on Toyota
RE
06/15Nikkei inches down as chip shares track U.S. peers; Toyota lifts Topix
RE
06/07Japanese shares edge up as U.S. jobs data eases Fed taper concerns
RE
06/06Nikkei edges up after U.S. jobs data eases worries over Fed taper talk
RE
05/25Japanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, slow growth concerns weigh
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 442 B 3 996 M 3 996 M
Net income 2022 2 250 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net Debt 2022 123 B 1 107 M 1 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 140x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 313 B 2 827 M 2 828 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 11 588
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 821,00 JPY
Average target price 725,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Sugie President, CEO & Representative Director
Hidehiko Igura CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Ken Akamatsu Chairman
Tomohide Sanbe Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Hideki Katagiri Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.34.59%2 752
FALABELLA S.A.19.77%10 936
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED16.20%9 918
KOHL'S CORPORATION32.29%8 937
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-21.22%8 223
XI'AN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED40.65%7 118