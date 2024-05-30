Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited is an India-based diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses. The Companyâs segments include manufacturing of machinery and equipment and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). The manufacturing of machinery and equipment segment is engaged in manufacture of process plant equipmentâs, presses, castings, boiler tubes and panels and containers. The engineering, procurement and construction segment consists of projects and turnkey solutions for sugar plants, distilleries, power plants, boilers, air pollution control equipmentâs, buildings, and factories. The Company manufactures process plant equipment, mechanical and hydraulic presses, steel and iron castings, boiler pressure parts, and built-to-print equipment. It also undertakes EPC turnkey projects for setting up boilers, power plants, sugar plants and distilleries, air pollution control equipment, and industrial water treatment facilities.