Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited is an India-based diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses. The Companyâs segments include manufacturing of machinery and equipment and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). The manufacturing of machinery and equipment segment is engaged in manufacture of process plant equipmentâs, presses, castings, boiler tubes and panels and containers. The engineering, procurement and construction segment consists of projects and turnkey solutions for sugar plants, distilleries, power plants, boilers, air pollution control equipmentâs, buildings, and factories. The Company manufactures process plant equipment, mechanical and hydraulic presses, steel and iron castings, boiler pressure parts, and built-to-print equipment. It also undertakes EPC turnkey projects for setting up boilers, power plants, sugar plants and distilleries, air pollution control equipment, and industrial water treatment facilities.