(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

The statements regarding forecast of financial results in this report are based on the information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable by management, and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Therefore, there might be cases in which actual results differ materially from forecast values due to various factors. For the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecast and cautions concerning the use thereof, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (2) Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward- Looking Information" on page 2 of this report.

*Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecast and other special notes:

*These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants and audit corporations.

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2023: No

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

ISHIHARA CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.(4462) Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

ISHIHARA CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.(4462) Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, Japanese economy continues to recover moderately. However, the outlook is uncertain due to price hikes and the sluggishness of the global economy.

Under such circumstances, the group has been working on the development of high value-added products, conducting sales activities in Japan and abroad, and striving to expand the market. However, the group has been affected by production adjustments on the semiconductor market.

As a result, net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2023 were 10,035 million yen (down 3.2% year on year), operating profit was 1,062 million yen (down 15.6% year on year) due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, including travel, depreciation and freight costs, ordinary profit was 1,152 million yen (down 15.5% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 903 million yen (down 4.3% year on year).

Overview of financial results by segment are as follows.

From the 3rd quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year, the electronic components industry entered a phase of production cutbacks and adjustments as negative factors in personal consumption, such as the prolonged situation in Ukraine, the global inflation, and ending the demand for stay-at-home, affected end products such as personal computers, smartphones, and LCD TVs.

In addition, sales of Automated chemical analyzer were affected by the production adjustment due to the decrease of demand for the semiconductor, especially for the smartphone and personal computers related products.

As a result, net sales in this segment were 4,868 million yen (down 10.6% year on year).

As for processed functional materials, the semiconductor market was stagnant, and sales of ceramics and engineering plastics for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and semiconductor inspection equipment decreased.

As a result, net sales in this segment were 328 million yen (down 24.9% year on year).

Sales of air conditioner cleaners and coating agents increased from the previous year due to expanding the number of car dealers that deal with our products. In addition, we raised the prices of products for car dealers and repair products such as compounds in response to soaring raw material prices. Meanwhile, sales of products to Japanese car dealers in China were significantly lower than in the previous year.

As a result, net sales in this segment were 1,895 million yen (down 0.2% year on year).

Sales of Industrial chemicals increased significantly from the previous year due to raising the prices of existing products, the expansion of market share, and expanding sales of new products while the recovery of steel demand has been delayed.

As a result, net sales in this segment were 2,942 million yen (up 13.8% year on year).

(2) Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Information

There is no change to the consolidated earnings forecast for the full-year earnings of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, which were announced on May 15, 2023.

2