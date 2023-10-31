Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
October 31, 2023
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2023
10,035
(3.2)
1,062
(15.6)
1,152
(15.5)
903
(4.3)
September 30, 2022
10,369
7.9
1,259
(5.9)
1,363
(4.1)
944
(16.9)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six months ended September 30, 2023:
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
¥
911 million
[
9.9%]
¥
829 million
[
(22.2) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2023
60.36
-
September 30, 2022
61.63
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2023
27,125
22,229
81.9
March 31, 2023
26,505
21,900
82.6
(Reference) Equity: As of
September 30, 2023:
¥
22,229 million
As of
March 31, 2023:
¥
21,900 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
-
17.00
-
17.00
34.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
18.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
18.00
36.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
21,400
5.2
2,700
26.2
2,780
23.1
2,010
19.3
134.45
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2023: No
- Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
September 30, 2023:
16,308,280
shares
March 31, 2023:
16,308,280
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
September 30, 2023:
1,381,818
shares
March 31, 2023:
1,174,708
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Six months ended September 30, 2023:
14,973,203
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
15,318,782
shares
*These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants and audit corporations.
*Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecast and other special notes:
The statements regarding forecast of financial results in this report are based on the information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable by management, and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Therefore, there might be cases in which actual results differ materially from forecast values due to various factors. For the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecast and cautions concerning the use thereof, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (2) Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward- Looking Information" on page 2 of this report.
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
For the six months ended September 30, 2023, Japanese economy continues to recover moderately. However, the outlook is uncertain due to price hikes and the sluggishness of the global economy.
Under such circumstances, the group has been working on the development of high value-added products, conducting sales activities in Japan and abroad, and striving to expand the market. However, the group has been affected by production adjustments on the semiconductor market.
As a result, net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2023 were 10,035 million yen (down 3.2% year on year), operating profit was 1,062 million yen (down 15.6% year on year) due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, including travel, depreciation and freight costs, ordinary profit was 1,152 million yen (down 15.5% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 903 million yen (down 4.3% year on year).Overview of financial results by segment are as follows.
From the 3rd quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year, the electronic components industry entered a phase of production cutbacks and adjustments as negative factors in personal consumption, such as the prolonged situation in Ukraine, the global inflation, and ending the demand for stay-at-home, affected end products such as personal computers, smartphones, and LCD TVs.
In addition, sales of Automated chemical analyzer were affected by the production adjustment due to the decrease of demand for the semiconductor, especially for the smartphone and personal computers related products.
As a result, net sales in this segment were 4,868 million yen (down 10.6% year on year).
As for processed functional materials, the semiconductor market was stagnant, and sales of ceramics and engineering plastics for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and semiconductor inspection equipment decreased.
As a result, net sales in this segment were 328 million yen (down 24.9% year on year).
Sales of air conditioner cleaners and coating agents increased from the previous year due to expanding the number of car dealers that deal with our products. In addition, we raised the prices of products for car dealers and repair products such as compounds in response to soaring raw material prices. Meanwhile, sales of products to Japanese car dealers in China were significantly lower than in the previous year.
As a result, net sales in this segment were 1,895 million yen (down 0.2% year on year).
Sales of Industrial chemicals increased significantly from the previous year due to raising the prices of existing products, the expansion of market share, and expanding sales of new products while the recovery of steel demand has been delayed.
As a result, net sales in this segment were 2,942 million yen (up 13.8% year on year).
(2) Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Information
There is no change to the consolidated earnings forecast for the full-year earnings of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, which were announced on May 15, 2023.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,927,981
5,736,695
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
4,433,512
4,787,777
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
647,016
880,295
operating
Securities
-
100,220
Merchandise and finished goods
1,046,653
1,051,688
Work in process
225,338
258,370
Raw materials and supplies
1,139,127
1,276,442
Other
183,401
100,500
Total current assets
13,603,030
14,191,991
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
3,126,265
3,046,372
Other, net
2,373,531
2,693,836
Total property, plant and equipment
5,499,797
5,740,209
Intangible assets
70,993
64,944
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
6,273,988
6,061,065
Other
1,062,522
1,072,965
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(5,250)
(5,250)
Total investments and other assets
7,331,260
7,128,780
Total non-current assets
12,902,051
12,933,934
Total assets
26,505,082
27,125,926
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
1,951,955
1,980,425
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
907,889
938,843
Income taxes payable
387,643
407,206
Provision for bonuses
223,286
233,745
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
18,600
19,800
officers)
Other
436,502
639,605
Total current liabilities
3,925,876
4,219,624
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
50,737
51,451
Asset retirement obligations
68,143
68,445
Other
560,321
557,053
Total non-current liabilities
679,202
676,950
Total liabilities
4,605,079
4,896,575
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,980,874
1,980,874
Capital surplus
2,294,566
2,297,678
Retained earnings
18,356,554
19,003,024
Treasury shares
(1,362,765)
(1,690,928)
Total shareholders' equity
21,269,230
21,590,648
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
630,153
629,386
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
619
9,316
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
630,772
638,702
Total net assets
21,900,003
22,229,351
Total liabilities and net assets
26,505,082
27,125,926
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the six months)
(Thousands of yen)
For the six months
For the six months
ended September 30, 2022
ended September 30, 2023
Net sales
10,369,254
10,035,614
Cost of sales
7,041,930
6,832,761
Gross profit
3,327,324
3,202,852
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,068,139
2,139,860
Operating profit
1,259,184
1,062,991
Non-operating income
Interest income
7,520
3,688
Dividend income
23,993
23,153
Foreign exchange gains
44,319
32,495
Insurance return
843
-
Other
30,863
32,307
Total non-operating income
107,540
91,645
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
707
412
Commission for purchase of treasury shares
1,054
846
Rental expenses
1,020
1,020
Other
238
109
Total non-operating expenses
3,020
2,388
Ordinary profit
1,363,704
1,152,248
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
4,245
131,492
Total extraordinary income
4,245
131,492
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
2,727
230
Total extraordinary losses
2,727
230
Profit before income taxes
1,365,221
1,283,510
Income taxes
421,186
379,769
Profit
944,035
903,740
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
944,035
903,740
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the six months)
(Thousands of yen)
For the six months
For the six months
ended September 30, 2022
ended September 30, 2023
Profit
944,035
903,740
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(131,104)
(766)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
16,466
8,696
Total other comprehensive income
(114,637)
7,929
Comprehensive income
829,397
911,670
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
829,397
911,670
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
-
-
interests
-
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes to Going Concern Assumptions)
Not applicable.
(Notes to Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
Not applicable.
