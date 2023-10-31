Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

October 31, 2023

Company name:

ISHIHARA CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number:

4462

URL:

https://www.unicon.co.jp/english/

Representative:

Yasuyuki Sakai

President and Representative Director

Contact:

Yasumasa Yamaguchi

Director, General Manager of Administration Department and Administrative Manager

Phone:

+81-78-681-4801

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

November 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

December 1, 2023

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:

Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2023

10,035

(3.2)

1,062

(15.6)

1,152

(15.5)

903

(4.3)

September 30, 2022

10,369

7.9

1,259

(5.9)

1,363

(4.1)

944

(16.9)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six months ended September 30, 2023:

Six months ended September 30, 2022:

¥

911 million

[

9.9%]

¥

829 million

[

(22.2) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2023

60.36

-

September 30, 2022

61.63

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2023

27,125

22,229

81.9

March 31, 2023

26,505

21,900

82.6

(Reference) Equity: As of

September 30, 2023:

¥

22,229 million

As of

March 31, 2023:

¥

21,900 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

-

17.00

-

17.00

34.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

-

18.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

-

18.00

36.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

21,400

5.2

2,700

26.2

2,780

23.1

2,010

19.3

134.45

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2023: No
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

September 30, 2023:

16,308,280

shares

March 31, 2023:

16,308,280

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

September 30, 2023:

1,381,818

shares

March 31, 2023:

1,174,708

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Six months ended September 30, 2023:

14,973,203

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2022:

15,318,782

shares

*These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants and audit corporations.

*Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecast and other special notes:

The statements regarding forecast of financial results in this report are based on the information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable by management, and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Therefore, there might be cases in which actual results differ materially from forecast values due to various factors. For the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecast and cautions concerning the use thereof, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (2) Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward- Looking Information" on page 2 of this report.

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, Japanese economy continues to recover moderately. However, the outlook is uncertain due to price hikes and the sluggishness of the global economy.

Under such circumstances, the group has been working on the development of high value-added products, conducting sales activities in Japan and abroad, and striving to expand the market. However, the group has been affected by production adjustments on the semiconductor market.

As a result, net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2023 were 10,035 million yen (down 3.2% year on year), operating profit was 1,062 million yen (down 15.6% year on year) due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, including travel, depreciation and freight costs, ordinary profit was 1,152 million yen (down 15.5% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 903 million yen (down 4.3% year on year).

Overview of financial results by segment are as follows.

From the 3rd quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year, the electronic components industry entered a phase of production cutbacks and adjustments as negative factors in personal consumption, such as the prolonged situation in Ukraine, the global inflation, and ending the demand for stay-at-home, affected end products such as personal computers, smartphones, and LCD TVs.

In addition, sales of Automated chemical analyzer were affected by the production adjustment due to the decrease of demand for the semiconductor, especially for the smartphone and personal computers related products.

As a result, net sales in this segment were 4,868 million yen (down 10.6% year on year).

As for processed functional materials, the semiconductor market was stagnant, and sales of ceramics and engineering plastics for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and semiconductor inspection equipment decreased.

As a result, net sales in this segment were 328 million yen (down 24.9% year on year).

Sales of air conditioner cleaners and coating agents increased from the previous year due to expanding the number of car dealers that deal with our products. In addition, we raised the prices of products for car dealers and repair products such as compounds in response to soaring raw material prices. Meanwhile, sales of products to Japanese car dealers in China were significantly lower than in the previous year.

As a result, net sales in this segment were 1,895 million yen (down 0.2% year on year).

Sales of Industrial chemicals increased significantly from the previous year due to raising the prices of existing products, the expansion of market share, and expanding sales of new products while the recovery of steel demand has been delayed.

As a result, net sales in this segment were 2,942 million yen (up 13.8% year on year).

(2) Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Information

There is no change to the consolidated earnings forecast for the full-year earnings of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, which were announced on May 15, 2023.

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,927,981

5,736,695

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

4,433,512

4,787,777

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

647,016

880,295

operating

Securities

-

100,220

Merchandise and finished goods

1,046,653

1,051,688

Work in process

225,338

258,370

Raw materials and supplies

1,139,127

1,276,442

Other

183,401

100,500

Total current assets

13,603,030

14,191,991

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

3,126,265

3,046,372

Other, net

2,373,531

2,693,836

Total property, plant and equipment

5,499,797

5,740,209

Intangible assets

70,993

64,944

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

6,273,988

6,061,065

Other

1,062,522

1,072,965

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(5,250)

(5,250)

Total investments and other assets

7,331,260

7,128,780

Total non-current assets

12,902,051

12,933,934

Total assets

26,505,082

27,125,926

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

1,951,955

1,980,425

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

907,889

938,843

Income taxes payable

387,643

407,206

Provision for bonuses

223,286

233,745

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

18,600

19,800

officers)

Other

436,502

639,605

Total current liabilities

3,925,876

4,219,624

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

50,737

51,451

Asset retirement obligations

68,143

68,445

Other

560,321

557,053

Total non-current liabilities

679,202

676,950

Total liabilities

4,605,079

4,896,575

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,980,874

1,980,874

Capital surplus

2,294,566

2,297,678

Retained earnings

18,356,554

19,003,024

Treasury shares

(1,362,765)

(1,690,928)

Total shareholders' equity

21,269,230

21,590,648

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

630,153

629,386

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

619

9,316

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

630,772

638,702

Total net assets

21,900,003

22,229,351

Total liabilities and net assets

26,505,082

27,125,926

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
    Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the six months)

(Thousands of yen)

For the six months

For the six months

ended September 30, 2022

ended September 30, 2023

Net sales

10,369,254

10,035,614

Cost of sales

7,041,930

6,832,761

Gross profit

3,327,324

3,202,852

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,068,139

2,139,860

Operating profit

1,259,184

1,062,991

Non-operating income

Interest income

7,520

3,688

Dividend income

23,993

23,153

Foreign exchange gains

44,319

32,495

Insurance return

843

-

Other

30,863

32,307

Total non-operating income

107,540

91,645

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

707

412

Commission for purchase of treasury shares

1,054

846

Rental expenses

1,020

1,020

Other

238

109

Total non-operating expenses

3,020

2,388

Ordinary profit

1,363,704

1,152,248

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

4,245

131,492

Total extraordinary income

4,245

131,492

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

2,727

230

Total extraordinary losses

2,727

230

Profit before income taxes

1,365,221

1,283,510

Income taxes

421,186

379,769

Profit

944,035

903,740

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

944,035

903,740

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the six months)

(Thousands of yen)

For the six months

For the six months

ended September 30, 2022

ended September 30, 2023

Profit

944,035

903,740

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(131,104)

(766)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

16,466

8,696

Total other comprehensive income

(114,637)

7,929

Comprehensive income

829,397

911,670

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

829,397

911,670

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

-

-

interests

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes to Going Concern Assumptions)
    Not applicable.
    (Notes to Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
    Not applicable.

