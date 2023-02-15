Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for 3Q of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP)

February 10, 2023 Listed Exchanges: TSE Name of Listed Company: Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. Code: 4028 URL https://www.iskweb.co.jp/ Representative: (Title) Executive Director President (Name) Hideo Takahashi Contact: (Title) Director (Name) Yasunobu Kawazoe Tel +81-6-6444-1850

Scheduled date of securities report submission: February 13, 2023

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: -

(Any amount less than one million yen is rounded down to the nearest million yen or nil.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2023(April 1,2022 to December 31, 2022)

Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages represent changes from same period in previous year.)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income millions of yen % millions of yen % millions of yen % millions of yen % 3Q, 2022 94,174 19.3 3,811 -35.7 5,510 -9.4 3,012 -36.8 3Q, 2021 78,947 16.3 5,925 ⎯ 6,083 ⎯ 4,768 ⎯ (Note) Comprehensive income: As of December 31, 2022: 5,317 million yen (-1.4%) As of December 31,2021: 5,394 million yen ( ⎯ %) Net income per share Net income per share after full dilution Yen Yen 3Q, 2022 75.56 ⎯ 3Q, 2021 119.34 ⎯ (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Capital adequacy ratio millions of yen Millions of yen % 3Q, 2022 199,136 94,982 47.7 Year ended March 31, 2022 185,758 91,869 49.5 (Reference) Equity capital: As of December 31, 2022: 94,982million yen As of March 31, 2022: 91,869 million yen 2. Dividends Dividends per share (Record date) June 30 September 30 December 31 March 31 Annual (Q1-end) (Q2-end) (Q3-end) (Year-end) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 ⎯ 0.00 ⎯ 36.00 36.00 Year ended March 31, 2023 ⎯ 0.00 ⎯ Year ending March 31, 2023 40.00 40.00 (Forecast) (Note) 1. Modification in the dividend forecast for current quarter: No modification

3. Forecast for Consolidated Results for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Percentages represent forecasted changes from the previous year for the full year results, and forecasted changes from the same period in the previous year for the interim results.)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Earnings per share millions % millions % millions % millions % Yen of yen of yen of yen of yen Full year 132,000 19.0 7,000 -39.4 8,800 -33.7 5,100 -56.4 128.38 (Note) Modification in the dividend forecast for current quarter: Modification

(Note) The company made a resolution at a Board of Directors meeting held November 10,2022 to repurchase of treasury stock. Net income per share in the forecast of consolidated financial results for FY2022 takes into account the effect of such repurchase of treasury stock until December 31,2022.