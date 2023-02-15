Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4028   JP3136800004

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA,LTD.

(4028)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-15 am EST
1032.00 JPY   -0.48%
07:27aIshihara Sangyo Kaisha : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for 3Q of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP)
PU
01/10Tranche Update on Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 10, 2022.
CI
2022Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha,Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,300,000 shares, representing 5.75% for ¥2,000 million.
CI
Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for 3Q of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP)

02/15/2023 | 07:27am EST
Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP)

February 10, 2023

Listed Exchanges: TSE

Name of Listed Company: Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

Code:

4028

URL https://www.iskweb.co.jp/

Representative:

(Title) Executive Director President

(Name) Hideo Takahashi

Contact:

(Title) Director

(Name) Yasunobu Kawazoe

Tel +81-6-6444-1850

Scheduled date of securities report submission: February 13, 2023

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: -

(Any amount less than one million yen is rounded down to the nearest million yen or nil.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2023(April 1,2022 to December 31, 2022)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages represent changes from same period in previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

3Q, 2022

94,174

19.3

3,811

-35.7

5,510

-9.4

3,012

-36.8

3Q, 2021

78,947

16.3

5,925

6,083

4,768

(Note) Comprehensive income:

As of December 31, 2022: 5,317 million yen (-1.4%)

As of December 31,2021: 5,394 million yen ( ⎯ %)

Net income per share

Net income per share after full dilution

Yen

Yen

3Q, 2022

75.56

3Q, 2021

119.34

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

3Q, 2022

199,136

94,982

47.7

Year ended March 31, 2022

185,758

91,869

49.5

(Reference) Equity capital:

As of December 31, 2022: 94,982million yen

As of March 31, 2022: 91,869 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

(Record date)

June 30

September 30

December 31

March 31

Annual

(Q1-end)

(Q2-end)

(Q3-end)

(Year-end)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

0.00

36.00

36.00

Year ended March 31, 2023

0.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

40.00

40.00

(Forecast)

(Note) 1. Modification in the dividend forecast for current quarter: No modification

3. Forecast for Consolidated Results for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Percentages represent forecasted changes from the previous year for the full year results, and forecasted changes from the same period in the previous year for the interim results.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Earnings per share

millions

%

millions

%

millions

%

millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Full year

132,000

19.0

7,000

-39.4

8,800

-33.7

5,100

-56.4

128.38

(Note) Modification in the dividend forecast for current quarter: Modification

(Note) The company made a resolution at a Board of Directors meeting held November 10,2022 to repurchase of treasury stock. Net income per share in the forecast of consolidated financial results for FY2022 takes into account the effect of such repurchase of treasury stock until December 31,2022.

  • This is an English translation of Summary originally written in Japanese and disclosed to TSE. For official purposes, the Japanese version takes preference over this English translation

-1-

4. Other information

  1. Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period
    (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in consolidation scope): No change
  2. Adoption of simplified accounting treatment and special accounting treatment for quarterly consolidated statement: Not adopted
  3. Changes in accounting principles, procedures, and the method of presentation

1) Changes due to revisions of accounting standards etc.

: Not adopted

2)

Changes other than those defined in 1) above

: Not adopted

3)

Changes in accounting procedures

: Not adopted

4)

Changes in the method of presentation

: Not adopted

(4) Issued shares (common shares)

1)

Issued shares as of period-end (including repurchased treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2022: 40,383,943 shares

As of March 31, 2022: 40,383,943 shares

2)

Number of shares of treasury stock as of period-end

As of December 31, 2022: 1,141,323 shares

As of March 31, 2022: 430,740 shares

3) Average number of outstanding shares during period

3Q 2022: 39,868,212 shares

3Q 2021: 39,955,201 shares

*Quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review.

*Notes on proper use of forecast and other matters

The forecast of financial results presented in this document is the result of management's assessment based upon currently available assumptions, prospects and plans for the future. Actual results and dividend payments may differ from these forecasts, due to risks and uncertain factors, such as the global economy, competition, and foreign currency fluctuations.

  • This is an English translation of Summary originally written in Japanese and disclosed to TSE. For official purposes, the Japanese version takes preference over this English translation

-2-

5. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: millions of yen)

Account Category

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

(summary)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

27,073

19,731

Notes and accounts receivable-trade and contract assets

33,736

35,513

Merchandise and finished goods

32,813

35,156

Work in process

4,633

7,218

Raw materials and supplies

20,051

31,841

Other

4,190

7,333

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-1,109

-1,150

Total current assets

121,389

135,645

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Machinery equipment, net

20,723

20,336

Others, net

25,812

25,023

Total property, plant and equipment

46,535

45,360

Intangible assets

1,018

1,419

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

7,456

7,983

Deferred tax assets

8,883

7,832

Net defined benefit asset

10

16

Other

550

928

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-85

-49

Total investments and other assets

16,815

16,711

Total non-current assets

64,369

63,490

Total assets

185,758

199,136

(Unit: millions of yen)

  • This is an English translation of Summary originally written in Japanese and disclosed to TSE. For official purposes, the Japanese version takes preference over this English translation

-3-

Account Category

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

(summary)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

17,739

27,295

Short-term loans payable

16,068

21,100

Currents portion of bonds

1,118

1,028

Accrued income taxes

1,242

221

Provision

1,438

653

Other

9,124

10,843

Total current liabilities

46,731

61,143

Long-term liabilities

Bonds payable

3,898

3,324

Long-term loans payable

24,831

21,869

Provision for environment and safety improvement

1,384

1,200

Other provision

83

167

Net defined benefit liability

13,058

12,684

Other

3,901

3,764

Total long-term liabilities

47,157

43,010

Total Liabilities

93,889

104,154

Net assets

Shareholder's equity

Capital stock

43,420

43,420

Capital surplus

10,627

10,653

Retained earnings

38,592

40,166

Treasury shares

-734

-1,527

Total shareholders' equity

91,905

92,712

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

405

296

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-297

2,045

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-143

-72

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

-36

2,269

Total net assets

91,869

94,982

Total liabilities and net assets

185,758

199,136

  • This is an English translation of Summary originally written in Japanese and disclosed to TSE. For official purposes, the Japanese version takes preference over this English translation

-4-

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unit: millions of yen)

Q3 2021

Q3 2022

Account Category

(April 1,2021 to

(April 1,2022 to

December 31, 2021)

December 31, 2022

Net sales

78,947

94,174

Cost of sales

57,537

71,867

Gross profit

21,409

22,307

Selling, general and administrative expenses

15,483

18,495

Operating income

5,925

3,811

Non-operating income

Interest income

11

13

Dividend income

167

190

Equity in earnings of affiliates

663

Foreign exchange gains

672

1,333

Gain on sales of raw materials

100

110

Other

242

172

Total non-operating income

1,194

2,484

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

407

360

Financial fee

203

282

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

262

Other

163

143

Total non-operating expenses

1,037

785

Ordinary income

6,083

5,510

Extraordinary income

Gain on forgiveness of debts

552

Gain on sale of investment securities

31

76

Other

129

Total extraordinary income

713

76

Extraordinary loss

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

804

592

Total extraordinary losses

804

592

Income before income taxes and minority interests

5,991

4,994

Income taxes-current

938

799

Income taxes - deferred

284

1,182

Total income taxes

1,222

1,981

Net income

4,768

3,012

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,768

3,012

  • This is an English translation of Summary originally written in Japanese and disclosed to TSE. For official purposes, the Japanese version takes preference over this English translation

-5-

Disclaimer

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 12:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
