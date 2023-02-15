Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for 3Q of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP)

Scheduled date of securities report submission: February 13, 2023
Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: -
(Any amount less than one million yen is rounded down to the nearest million yen or nil.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2023(April 1,2022 to December 31, 2022)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages represent changes from same period in previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
millions of yen
%
millions of yen
%
millions of yen
%
millions of yen
%
3Q, 2022
94,174
19.3
3,811
-35.7
5,510
-9.4
3,012
-36.8
3Q, 2021
78,947
16.3
5,925
⎯
6,083
⎯
4,768
⎯
(Note) Comprehensive income:
As of December 31, 2022: 5,317 million yen (-1.4%)
As of December 31,2021: 5,394 million yen ( ⎯ %)
Net income per share
Net income per share after full dilution
Yen
Yen
3Q, 2022
75.56
⎯
3Q, 2021
119.34
⎯
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
3Q, 2022
199,136
94,982
47.7
Year ended March 31, 2022
185,758
91,869
49.5
(Reference) Equity capital:
As of December 31, 2022: 94,982million yen
As of March 31, 2022: 91,869 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
(Record date)
June 30
September 30
December 31
March 31
Annual
(Q1-end)
(Q2-end)
(Q3-end)
(Year-end)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
⎯
0.00
⎯
36.00
36.00
Year ended March 31, 2023
⎯
0.00
⎯
Year ending March 31, 2023
40.00
40.00
(Forecast)
(Note) 1. Modification in the dividend forecast for current quarter: No modification
3. Forecast for Consolidated Results for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(Percentages represent forecasted changes from the previous year for the full year results, and forecasted changes from the same period in the previous year for the interim results.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Earnings per share
millions
%
millions
%
millions
%
millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Full year
132,000
19.0
7,000
-39.4
8,800
-33.7
5,100
-56.4
128.38
(Note) Modification in the dividend forecast for current quarter: Modification
(Note) The company made a resolution at a Board of Directors meeting held November 10,2022 to repurchase of treasury stock. Net income per share in the forecast of consolidated financial results for FY2022 takes into account the effect of such repurchase of treasury stock until December 31,2022.
This is an English translation of Summary originally written in Japanese and disclosed to TSE. For official purposes, the Japanese version takes preference over this English translation
-1-
4. Other information
Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in consolidation scope): No change
Adoption of simplified accounting treatment and special accounting treatment for quarterly consolidated statement: Not adopted
Changes in accounting principles, procedures, and the method of presentation
1) Changes due to revisions of accounting standards etc.
: Not adopted
2)
Changes other than those defined in 1) above
: Not adopted
3)
Changes in accounting procedures
: Not adopted
4)
Changes in the method of presentation
: Not adopted
(4) Issued shares (common shares)
1)
Issued shares as of period-end (including repurchased treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2022: 40,383,943 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 40,383,943 shares
2)
Number of shares of treasury stock as of period-end
As of December 31, 2022: 1,141,323 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 430,740 shares
3) Average number of outstanding shares during period
3Q 2022: 39,868,212 shares
3Q 2021: 39,955,201 shares
*Quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review.
*Notes on proper use of forecast and other matters
The forecast of financial results presented in this document is the result of management's assessment based upon currently available assumptions, prospects and plans for the future. Actual results and dividend payments may differ from these forecasts, due to risks and uncertain factors, such as the global economy, competition, and foreign currency fluctuations.
This is an English translation of Summary originally written in Japanese and disclosed to TSE. For official purposes, the Japanese version takes preference over this English translation
-2-
5. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unit: millions of yen)
Account Category
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
(summary)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
27,073
19,731
Notes and accounts receivable-trade and contract assets
33,736
35,513
Merchandise and finished goods
32,813
35,156
Work in process
4,633
7,218
Raw materials and supplies
20,051
31,841
Other
4,190
7,333
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-1,109
-1,150
Total current assets
121,389
135,645
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Machinery equipment, net
20,723
20,336
Others, net
25,812
25,023
Total property, plant and equipment
46,535
45,360
Intangible assets
1,018
1,419
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
7,456
7,983
Deferred tax assets
8,883
7,832
Net defined benefit asset
10
16
Other
550
928
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-85
-49
Total investments and other assets
16,815
16,711
Total non-current assets
64,369
63,490
Total assets
185,758
199,136
(Unit: millions of yen)
This is an English translation of Summary originally written in Japanese and disclosed to TSE. For official purposes, the Japanese version takes preference over this English translation
-3-
Account Category
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
(summary)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
17,739
27,295
Short-term loans payable
16,068
21,100
Currents portion of bonds
1,118
1,028
Accrued income taxes
1,242
221
Provision
1,438
653
Other
9,124
10,843
Total current liabilities
46,731
61,143
Long-term liabilities
Bonds payable
3,898
3,324
Long-term loans payable
24,831
21,869
Provision for environment and safety improvement
1,384
1,200
Other provision
83
167
Net defined benefit liability
13,058
12,684
Other
3,901
3,764
Total long-term liabilities
47,157
43,010
Total Liabilities
93,889
104,154
Net assets
Shareholder's equity
Capital stock
43,420
43,420
Capital surplus
10,627
10,653
Retained earnings
38,592
40,166
Treasury shares
-734
-1,527
Total shareholders' equity
91,905
92,712
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
405
296
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-297
2,045
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-143
-72
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
-36
2,269
Total net assets
91,869
94,982
Total liabilities and net assets
185,758
199,136
This is an English translation of Summary originally written in Japanese and disclosed to TSE. For official purposes, the Japanese version takes preference over this English translation
-4-
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unit: millions of yen)
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
Account Category
(April 1,2021 to
(April 1,2022 to
December 31, 2021)
December 31, 2022
Net sales
78,947
94,174
Cost of sales
57,537
71,867
Gross profit
21,409
22,307
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,483
18,495
Operating income
5,925
3,811
Non-operating income
Interest income
11
13
Dividend income
167
190
Equity in earnings of affiliates
－
663
Foreign exchange gains
672
1,333
Gain on sales of raw materials
100
110
Other
242
172
Total non-operating income
1,194
2,484
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
407
360
Financial fee
203
282
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
262
－
Other
163
143
Total non-operating expenses
1,037
785
Ordinary income
6,083
5,510
Extraordinary income
Gain on forgiveness of debts
552
－
Gain on sale of investment securities
31
76
Other
129
－
Total extraordinary income
713
76
Extraordinary loss
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
804
592
Total extraordinary losses
804
592
Income before income taxes and minority interests
5,991
4,994
Income taxes-current
938
799
Income taxes - deferred
284
1,182
Total income taxes
1,222
1,981
Net income
4,768
3,012
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,768
3,012
This is an English translation of Summary originally written in Japanese and disclosed to TSE. For official purposes, the Japanese version takes preference over this English translation
ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 12:26:03 UTC.