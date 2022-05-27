Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. ISIGN Media Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISD   CA46432X1087

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

(ISD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

iSIGN Media : Contract for our Cloud Based Security/Safety Alert Messaging (SAM) technology Received from Ontario City

05/27/2022 | 07:43pm EDT
On April 26 we announced that we were waiting for the delivery of a contract from an Ontario city for the use of our SAM technology in one of their departments.

We are pleased to announce that the fully signed contract has just been received. In keeping with the City's request that we not release details of the contract, including their name, until they issue their own announcement of the contract, we are limited to making this simple announcement.

Once the City has made their announcement public, we will release further details. With this signed contract now in place, we will be accelerating our efforts with other Ontario cities.

Disclaimer

iSign Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 23:42:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -1,17 M -0,92 M -0,92 M
Net Debt 2021 3,15 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,06 M 7,11 M 7,11 M
EV / Sales 2020 424x
EV / Sales 2021 10 564x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Romanov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert MacBean Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Janke Chief Technical Officer
David Michael Beck Director
Gregory Wade Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.-11.11%7
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-1.62%15 027
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-12.91%14 019
WPP PLC-23.18%12 633
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.55%12 516
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-15.57%12 448