iSIGN Media : Management Discussion & Analysis – July 31, 2021

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 ATTRACT. TRANSACT. MEASURE.

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides relevant information on the operations and financial condition of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "iSIGN") for the three months ended July 31, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended April 30, 2021 and 2020. This discussion contains forward-looking information that is qualified by reference to and should be read in conjunction with the Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements below. This MD&A provides information that the management of iSIGN believes is important to assess and understand the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Our objective is to present readers with a view of iSIGN from management's perspective by interpreting the material trends and activities that affect the operating results, liquidity and financial position of iSIGN. All monetary amounts unless otherwise specified are expressed in Canadian dollars. Additional information relating to iSIGN is available on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com. The common shares of the Company are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol ISD-V. In addition, iSIGN is listed on the OTC under the trading symbol ISDSF. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.isignmedia.com. This MD&A is current as of September 29, 2021. iSIGN's unaudited condensed consolidated Interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS34"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). They do not include all the information and footnotes required by the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB for full annual financial statements and should be read in Conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements for the years ended April 30, 2021 and 2020. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the results projected in any "forward-looking" statements included in the foregoing report, which involve a number of risks or uncertainties. This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's planned development activities, anticipated future profitability, losses, revenues, expected future expenditures, the Company's intention to raise new financing, sufficiency of working capital for continued operations and other statements regarding anticipated future events and Company's anticipated future performance. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "continue", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made. While iSIGN considers its assumptions to be reasonable and appropriate based on the current information available, there is a risk that they may not be accurate. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement of iSIGN to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. Before making any investment decisions and for a detailed discussion of the risks, uncertainties and environment associated with our business, fully review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. 1

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - continued Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. iSIGN does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by law Background iSIGN is a data focused Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") company that allows for security and safety messaging as well as commercial messaging in proximity, utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity messaging technology, iSIGN provides the technology and hardware to enable end-users to deliver messages to mobile devices, with reporting and analytics and data gathering and storage capabilities that can be monetized. The Company continues to develop new software, while improving our products with key input from our major clients and partners. From a technology perspective, iSIGN's solutions have the capability to measure and record data that had previously been regarded as invisible. i.e., how many people passed that location at what time and how long did they dwell? Data itself has real value and the ability to mine that data is critical to any business. From a commercial perspective, iSIGN solutions have the ability to generate offers in real time, at the point of decision. It incorporates the context of geolocation, time and when integrated with a loyalty program, incredibly personalized offers which in turn drive greater loyalty. Data is central to iSIGN's value proposition. Data is the most valuable resource of the 21st century. The ability to "attract, interact and transact" captures the essence of the value that we offer in any situation. iSIGN's core technology is patent protected, having received from the United States Patent and Trademark Office Patent No US 8,781,887 B2 for the Company's "method and system for out-of-home proximity messaging and for delivering awareness information" on July 15, 2014. Additionally, our core technology has been accepted for grant by the Malaysian Patent Office, grant number is MY-173353-A (PI 20084438), with the date of grant being January 20, 2020. iSIGN's hardware products consists of: (i) the Smart Antenna, a commercially built, all-weather and waterproof unit that utilizes Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi to deliver messages and rich media content within a scalable 100 meter/300 foot radius; and (ii) iSIGN Smart POD wireless devices, a beacon-like unit with the major point of difference being that iSIGN's PODs use a unique and exclusive 'app enabler' that allows for the download of the 'enabler' just once to receive all messages regardless of location. Additionally, iSIGN has its Smart Player, a prototype unit that in addition to the Smart Antenna features includes digital signage player functionality, manages the content on digital signage, allows for wireless connectivity and increases the number of simultaneous connections with mobile devices. Regardless of the hardware unit used, iSIGN gathers information on the messaging sent, accepted, rejected or ignored, in full privacy and does not collect or store information that is personal and private in nature. As iSIGN's technology can be used for clients' loyalty programs, the Company has the ability to gather and store individuals' personal information should the individual choose to disclose their private information as a condition of joining the loyalty program. 2

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 Background - continued iSIGN recently added wireless connectivity as an option for its Smart Antennas by entering into an agreement with Mtrex Network Solutions Inc. ("MTREX"), a leading provider of secure, global wireless connectivity solutions. Adding the modem to our Smart Antenna allows for the use of our hardware in areas where there is no fixed data network or in cases of clients' preference for wireless connectivity, which is important to achieve planned installations of our hardware into vehicles of all types - buses, subways, trucks and emergency vehicles for example. iSIGN's Security/Safety Alert Messaging ("SAM") solution is a unique and exclusive proximity-based security and safety alert system, that allows alerts and messages to be delivered by a variety of methods, including email, text and direct to a device's notification bar. This sophisticated software solution can be integrated onto any iSIGN Smart Antenna network or utilized as a stand-alone solution. The addition of SAM to an iSIGN Smart Antenna network offers a very high value-added dual function - commercial messaging by the Smart Antenna and security messaging by SAM - commerce and safety in one exclusive package. The system was conceived to offer immediate instruction to the public in the event of any type of natural or man-made disaster to mitigate confusion and avoid injury and potential loss of life. This is achieved by utilizing virtually all methods of messaging to mobile devices to ensure timely individual and mass receipt of security/safety notices. On July 31, 2019, iSIGN was announced as one of four companies to be selected by the City of Richmond Hill as winners of their Innovator of the Year award recipients for 2019. This is an annual award to Richmond Hill located companies to give recognition to those firms that are transforming industries and who are judged to be disruptive innovators that bring state-of-the-art technologies and processes to the world. iSIGN is proud to be recognized for its transformative technologies. On November 7, 2019, iSIGN announced that they had become an approved vendor to the government of Ontario. This acceptance is the first step in being considered for involvement in any Ontario government project requiring the Company's specialized technology and hardware for messaging, including safety and security. iSIGN's goal is to become the leading innovative provider of inter-active environments and the insights that are drawn from the data which is measured. Outlook For economic reasons, the Company has been using resellers as their sales force to promote the Company's technology for both commercial proximity messaging and for security and safety messaging to mobile devices. iSIGN's technology was introduced to Hi-Tek Media ("Hi-Tek"), a Nevada based marketing/advertising company, in the late summer of 2018. Since that time, Hi-Tek has purchased, tested and installed iSIGN's Smart Antennas and PODS, in both brick-and-mortar locations and on emergency vehicles operating in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions that were enacted throughout North America in the later part of March 2020 has impacted Hi-Tek's ability to meet and present our technologies to potential advertisers and end users and undertake required proof of concept programs. On December 7, 2020 the Company announced a signed reseller agreement with USA Entertainment Ventures, LLC ("Entertainment") and Family of Companies (www.mobilehwyadsgov.com) for a five-year period. Entertainment and its related companies operate in a number of different channels, including vehicular highway advertising, and sports stadium and arena advertising, 3

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 Outlook - continued During the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, the Company has added refinements and enhancements to improve the SAM backend dashboard including: (i) the ability to mass registrations SAM subscribers, (ii) customer specific backends; and (iii) the ability to private label our SAM technology. Looking forward the Company will continue to refine and enhance its existing technology. Projects currently underway include the creation of a unified backend dashboard platform incorporating all existing solutions into a single user-friendly interface. All future products and technologies will be integrated with the unified backend platform. The Company will be investigating possible upgrades to its Smart Antennas and Smart Pods to improve their performance and to work with future technology product developments. The Company is currently in the process of developing a Mobile Vaccine Certifier. This development is for the airport proof of concept project currently underway, as well as for use by our other resellers and end-clients. This development is to address the needs for safety protocols during this time of COVID pandemic for travel, as well as for stadium events and normal businesses. This project will address an immense need to update our means of exchanging and verifying COVID testing results, which is a necessity not just to minimize the detrimental effects that this pandemic has had on the world, but also to offer the clarity that preventing the transmission of this and future viruses is of the utmost importance. The Company continues to investigate the raise of capital through equity or debt financing until such time as the Company can support its activities through its own cash flow. Generally, the opportunities discussed under the 'Outlook' section are on a best-efforts basis and there is no guarantee that any of these potential deals will be successful and result in significant future revenues. Selected Annual Information For the three months ended July 31, 2021 2020 2019 Total revenue $ - $ - $ - Net loss 358,249 226,529 287,470 Basic and diluted loss per share 0.003 0.002 0.002 Total assets 344,434 124,286 98,044 Total non-current financial liabilities 414,667 302,337 302,337 4