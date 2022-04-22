Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. ISIGN Media Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISD   CA46432X1087

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

(ISD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/21 09:30:00 am EDT
0.0500 CAD   +11.11%
12:09pISIGN MEDIA : Reseller Mobile Highway Advertising, Located in Colorado, Issues a Press Release Regarding
PU
11:28aMobile Highway Advertising Announces exclusive addition of Rapid Advanced Multi-Media (RAMM) powered by iSIGN's Halo Messaging Technology to its advertising fleets and branded display vehicles to increase and validate advertising impressions
GL
04/19ISIGN MEDIA : Involvement with York University Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iSIGN Media : Reseller Mobile Highway Advertising, Located in Colorado, Issues a Press Release Regarding

04/22/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mobile Highway Advertising Announces exclusive addition of Rapid Advanced Multi-Media (RAMM) powered by iSIGN's Halo Messaging Technology to its advertising fleets and branded display vehicles to increase and validate advertising impressions

Fort Collins, CO - April 22, 2022 - Mobile Highway Advertising, a dakdan worldwide company announces the addition of Rapid Advanced Multi-Media (RAMM) powered by iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.'s ("iSIGN") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), newest HALO Technology, to generate impressions to mobile devices in proximity to its fleet of brand advertising display trucks and vehicles. This will be the first ever exclusive Mobile Highway Advertising addition to increase and validate advertising impressions to its customers.

Mobile Highway Advertising is pleased to be the first mobile vehicle advertiser to add the addition of ubiquitous brand advertising to mobile devices to greatly increase shopper retention and ability to be directed to additional information of each advertised brand.

Dan Kost, Mobile Highway Advertising's CEO is pleased to announce and confirm that "the addition of mobile messaging of Mobile Highway Advertising's customer's brands will increase and confirm their audience impressions and generate a greater ROI to current and new advertising customers."

The new RAMM powered by iSIGN's HALO technology is cost effective and delivers the addition of real time data, GPS location and verification of consumer impressions for greater acceptance and accountability for each advertising campaign.

Availability and delivery are expected within a few weeks, with installation commencing into the first few hundred fleet vehicles in the southeast United States.

Alex Romanov CEO of iSIGN Media adds "I am pleased that our reseller Dan Kost of Mobile Hwy Ads has worked with us to launch our newly acquire HALO technologies to customers like Mobile Highway Advertising and several others currently in process. We look forward to working with our resellers and their customers to launch and deliver our HALO and other technologies in the next quarter."

About Mobile Highway Advertising

Mobile Hwy Advertising, a dakdan worldwide Media Network provides a cost-effective worldwide advertising medium using Semi Tractor Trailer, ECO Friendly wind skirts, vehicle fleets, truck stops and service station. Rapid Advanced Multi-Media (RAMM) Worldwide, a dakdan worldwide company provides smart city initiatives and consulting services on wireless technology delivery, mobile message delivery and big data capture. www.mobilehwyads.comwww.rammww.com

About iSIGN

iSIGN Media is a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, that on March 30, 2022 announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide Licensing Agreement in perpetuity with SIMBL Business Enablement Inc. for its Passive Historical Contact Tracing (PHACT) technology including HALO and underlying framework, including SPE Asset Management System for smart location analytics and monitoring Intellectual Property (IP).

The PHACT IP provides smart location analytics and monitoring. Conceived as a contact tracing platform, the overall platform enables the monitoring of the movement, congregation behaviors, and general movements of individuals within a monitored space, while maintaining connectivity and compliance with all public privacy policies. PHACT provides real-time and historical information regarding individual movement, dwell, and crowd and public behavior. www.isignmedia.com

Contacts

Dan Kost, CEO

Dan@MobileHwyAds.com

MobileHighwayAdvertising.com

RAMMww.com

(970) 436-0580

Alex Romanov, CEO

alex@isignmedia.com

iSIGN Media

www.isignmedia.com

(416) 407-1035

Disclaimer

iSign Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 16:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.
12:09pISIGN MEDIA : Reseller Mobile Highway Advertising, Located in Colorado, Issues a Press Rel..
PU
11:28aMobile Highway Advertising Announces exclusive addition of Rapid Advanced Multi-Media (..
GL
04/19ISIGN MEDIA : Involvement with York University Update
PU
04/11ISIGN MEDIA : Releases its Exclusive New Emergency, Security and Medical Safety Award Winn..
PU
04/08ISign Media Receives Regulatory Approval to Buy License Contract from SIMBL
MT
04/08ISIGN Media Solutions Inc. Announces TSX-V Approval to Complete the Acquisition of an E..
CI
04/08ISIGN Media Announces TSX-V Approval to Complete the Acquisition of an Exclusive Worldw..
AQ
03/31ISIGN Media Solutions Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
03/31ISIGN MEDIA : Further to Yesterday's Press Release Concerning our IP Licensing Agreement
PU
03/30ISign Media Agrees to License Passive Historical Contact Tracing Technology for C$0.96 ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -1,17 M -0,94 M -0,94 M
Net Debt 2021 3,15 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
EV / Sales 2020 424x
EV / Sales 2021 10 564x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Romanov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert MacBean Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Janke Chief Technical Officer
David Michael Beck Director
Gregory Wade Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.11.11%9
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.22%16 751
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-0.91%16 143
WPP PLC-8.40%14 749
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-4.11%14 132
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.43%12 023