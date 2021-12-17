iSIGN Media : Smart City Solution Completing Security Penetration Testing

iSIGN has presented its Smart City Solutions, featuring Security/Safety Alert Messaging ("SAM") to four local municipalities and in all cases our solution has been met with interest as a tool that the municipalities could use. In all cases, the concerns of the municipalities have centred on the security of our solution and the need for a reputable third party company to perform security tests and produce a comprehensive in-depth penetration report for their review.

To that end, iSIGN has engaged an established and well-respected firm to provide a full report on any issues discovered and to provide best practice recommendations to help correct any issues that were found. This reports can be used to improve the overall security, while also responding to specific issues identified on each targeted system. The detailed technical report will assign threat levels to any issue that may be uncovered during the testing process so that proper action can be taken.

The report will summarize the methods of testing and results, which will include: (1) scope, which includes a summary of what the overall testing phases accomplished; (2) approach, which provides a breakdown of the methods used during the assessment; (3) findings, a detailed report containing discovered hosts/services, their classification levels and vulnerability assessment test results; and (4) recommendations, which will identify strengths and weaknesses based on assessment findings as well as provide recommendations to help improve areas of concern.

The testing is now complete and a report is to be delivered to us Monday, December 20. The report that we submit to the various municipalities will be verified by the testing company.