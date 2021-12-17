Log in
    ISD   CA46432X1087

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

(ISD)
iSIGN Media : Smart City Solution Completing Security Penetration Testing

12/17/2021 | 02:59pm EST
iSIGN has presented its Smart City Solutions, featuring Security/Safety Alert Messaging ("SAM") to four local municipalities and in all cases our solution has been met with interest as a tool that the municipalities could use. In all cases, the concerns of the municipalities have centred on the security of our solution and the need for a reputable third party company to perform security tests and produce a comprehensive in-depth penetration report for their review.

To that end, iSIGN has engaged an established and well-respected firm to provide a full report on any issues discovered and to provide best practice recommendations to help correct any issues that were found. This reports can be used to improve the overall security, while also responding to specific issues identified on each targeted system. The detailed technical report will assign threat levels to any issue that may be uncovered during the testing process so that proper action can be taken.

The report will summarize the methods of testing and results, which will include: (1) scope, which includes a summary of what the overall testing phases accomplished; (2) approach, which provides a breakdown of the methods used during the assessment; (3) findings, a detailed report containing discovered hosts/services, their classification levels and vulnerability assessment test results; and (4) recommendations, which will identify strengths and weaknesses based on assessment findings as well as provide recommendations to help improve areas of concern.

The testing is now complete and a report is to be delivered to us Monday, December 20. The report that we submit to the various municipalities will be verified by the testing company.

Disclaimer

iSign Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 19:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -1,17 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net Debt 2021 3,15 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,28 M 6,46 M 6,43 M
EV / Sales 2020 424x
EV / Sales 2021 10 564x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 81,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert MacBean Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Janke Chief Technical Officer
David Michael Beck Director
Alex Romanov Director
Gregory Wade Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.-30.77%6
WPP PLC36.06%16 700
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA40.28%16 120
OMNICOM GROUP INC.16.34%15 663
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.55.70%14 419
CYBERAGENT, INC.13.98%9 008