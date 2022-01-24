iSIGN Media : Sparta Group News Release

Recently Sparta Group issued a press release (January 14, 2022) related to workplace rapid testing with advance data collection platform. This release identifies ISDV Inc. as a partner. ISDV Inc. is a company set up by our third party tech team and technical advisors.

We thought you would find this news release of interest:

https://www.accesswire.com/683509/Sparta-and-Partners-Boost-Workplace-Rapid-Testing-with-Advanced-Data-Collection-Platform-and-Decentralized-Blockchain-Technology