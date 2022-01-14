Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. ISIGN Media Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISD   CA46432X1087

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

(ISD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iSIGN Media : Technology and Debt Resolution Update

01/14/2022 | 11:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

iSIGN continues its progress with the enhancement of existing technologies and the development of new technology. Presently, we are in the last stages of addressing the concerns of a prospective Canadian client on the security aspects of our SAM technology.

Additionally, we have made progress with our efforts to resolve our debt solution with various note and debenture holders.

Further Newsroom posts and press releases will be issued in due course.

Disclaimer

iSign Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 16:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.
11:52aISIGN MEDIA : Technology and Debt Resolution Update
PU
01/03ISIGN MEDIA : Update on AGM and Major Technology and Debt Resolution Progress
PU
2021iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
2021ISIGN MEDIA : in the News
PU
2021ISIGN MEDIA : Invited to Participate in Discussions with York University Concerning the La..
PU
2021ISIGN MEDIA : Completes App Development for a Reseller' s Client
PU
2021ISIGN MEDIA : Smart City Solution Completing Security Penetration Testing
PU
2021ISIGN MEDIA : Presenting and Planning New Technology Launch
PU
2021ISIGN Media Announces the Appointment of a New Director
AQ
2021iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. Announces the Appointment of A New Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -1,17 M -0,94 M -0,94 M
Net Debt 2021 3,15 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,20 M 6,57 M 6,54 M
EV / Sales 2020 424x
EV / Sales 2021 10 564x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Romanov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert MacBean Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Janke Chief Technical Officer
David Michael Beck Director
Gregory Wade Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.0.00%7
WPP PLC6.07%18 696
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA4.26%17 648
OMNICOM GROUP INC.5.09%16 769
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.1.60%14 982
CYBERAGENT, INC.-3.76%8 161