iSIGN Media : Technology and Debt Resolution Update

iSIGN continues its progress with the enhancement of existing technologies and the development of new technology. Presently, we are in the last stages of addressing the concerns of a prospective Canadian client on the security aspects of our SAM technology.
Additionally, we have made progress with our efforts to resolve our debt solution with various note and debenture holders.
Further Newsroom posts and press releases will be issued in due course.
Disclaimer
iSign Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 16:51:02 UTC.