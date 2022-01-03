iSIGN Media : Update on AGM and Major Technology and Debt Resolution Progress

Our AGM will be held virtually on Friday, January 28 at 2:30 and the necessary mailout to shareholders of record was completed on December 28, For information regarding the meeting and for the AGM circular, please refer to our filings on Sedar.

We continue to move ahead on a number of areas, including new technology development and enhancement of existing technologies, as well on our efforts to resolve our debt situation with various note and debenture holders. Further Newsroom posts and press releases will be issued to keep you informed.