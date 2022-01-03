Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  ISIGN Media Solutions Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ISD   CA46432X1087

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

(ISD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iSIGN Media : Update on AGM and Major Technology and Debt Resolution Progress

01/03/2022 | 03:19pm EST
Our AGM will be held virtually on Friday, January 28 at 2:30 and the necessary mailout to shareholders of record was completed on December 28, For information regarding the meeting and for the AGM circular, please refer to our filings on Sedar.

We continue to move ahead on a number of areas, including new technology development and enhancement of existing technologies, as well on our efforts to resolve our debt situation with various note and debenture holders. Further Newsroom posts and press releases will be issued to keep you informed.

Disclaimer

iSign Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 20:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -1,17 M -0,92 M -0,92 M
Net Debt 2021 3,15 M 2,47 M 2,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,20 M 6,43 M 6,43 M
EV / Sales 2020 424x
EV / Sales 2021 10 564x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Romanov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert MacBean Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Janke Chief Technical Officer
David Michael Beck Director
Gregory Wade Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.0.00%6
WPP PLC0.00%17 412
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA0.00%16 787
OMNICOM GROUP INC.0.00%15 574
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.0.00%14 746
CYBERAGENT, INC.0.00%8 403