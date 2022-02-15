Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  ISIGN Media Solutions Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ISD   CA46432X1087

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

(ISD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 02/11 02:52:08 pm
0.06 CAD   +9.09%
12:27pISIGN MEDIA : Vaccine Proof of Vaccination and Other Mandates
PU
02/10ISIGN MEDIA : Update on Control Person Status
PU
02/07ISIGN MEDIA : Airport Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iSIGN Media : Vaccine Proof of Vaccination and Other Mandates

02/15/2022 | 12:27pm EST
With the recent announcement around the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, we have been asked how they might impact on the contact tracing technology that is being worked on. The simple answer is that it really doesn't.

The contact tracing technology we are looking at bringing into the Company is a non-traditional (meaning no app needs to be downloaded, with no requirement for opt-ins by individuals) technology that works with a mobile phone's capabilities; is entirely anonymous and fully adheres to all international privacy requirements/laws. The contact tracing component is only one small element of the system's overall utility and the current users are already utilizing other facets of the platform to assist in the day-to-day operations of their facilities.

The platform has latent capabilities that can report on any number of behavioural patterns and has a wide number of uses - for security and location management, such as incident alerts, security and density audits and crowd management, social distancing alerts and mitigation. Additionally, there is also a retail use, such as crowd movement, dwell time, context based messaging, wayfinding, movement and interaction analytics, etc.

And of course it can be used to help combat the spread of infectious diseases, such as COVID, its variations and other infectious diseases that will inevitable arise as global populations and population density continues to increase.

Disclaimer

iSign Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -1,17 M -0,92 M -0,92 M
Net Debt 2021 3,15 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,9 M 8,59 M 8,59 M
EV / Sales 2020 424x
EV / Sales 2021 10 564x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 74,3%
Managers and Directors
Alex Romanov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert MacBean Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Janke Chief Technical Officer
David Michael Beck Director
Gregory Wade Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.33.33%9
WPP PLC6.61%18 378
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA6.93%18 135
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.74%17 710
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-6.33%13 813
CYBERAGENT, INC.-21.79%6 545