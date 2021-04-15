Log in
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

(ISD)
iSIGN Media : Further Update on Reapplying to the TSX for our Private Placement

04/15/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
On April 6 we posted that the TSX had forwarded several questions to both OneWorld and iSIGN and that responses were being prepared. This post is to advise that the responses have been submitted to the TSX by both iSIGN and OneWorld. We are hopeful that this is the final request from the TSX for additional information and that they can complete their review of the Personal Information Forms.

Disclaimer

iSign Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 18:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -1,19 M -0,95 M -0,95 M
Net Debt 2020 2,99 M 2,38 M 2,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,33 M 7,43 M 7,43 M
EV / Sales 2019 339x
EV / Sales 2020 424x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Romanov President
Robert Bruce Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Janke Chief Technical Officer
Mark Frederick Thimmig Director
Robert MacBean Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.-7.69%7
OMNICOM GROUP INC.26.05%16 907
WPP PLC20.35%16 022
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA29.10%15 464
AUTOHOME INC.-5.56%11 997
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.25.60%11 689
