iSIGN Media : Interim Financial Report – Q3 Financial Statements and Notes – January 31, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in Canadian Dollars

iSIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

Notice of no auditor review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management and approved by the Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by The Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

March 31 2021