MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  ISIGN Media Solutions Inc.    ISD   CA46432X1087

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

(ISD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iSIGN Media : Interim Financial Report – Q3 Financial Statements and Notes – January 31, 2021

04/01/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in Canadian Dollars

ATTRACT . TRANSACT . MEASURE .

iSIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021 and 2020

Contents

Notice to Shareholders

2

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency

4

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

7 - 26

iSIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

Notice of no auditor review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management and approved by the Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by The Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

March 31 2021

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

[Notes]

January 31, 2021

April 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

23,353

$

14,390

Restricted cash

10,000

10,000

Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $77,157, 2020 - $77,157)

-

1,800

Sales taxes recoverable

4,680

29,483

Inventories

9,574

-

Prepaid expenses and deposits

11,487

11,403

Total current assets

59,094

67,076

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

[4]

3,747

9,622

Intangible assets

[5]

46,749

49,521

Total non-current assets

50,496

59,143

Total assets

$

109,590

$

126,219

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Bank indebtedness

$

-

$

21,700

Accounts payable of and accrued liabilities

[13]

917,108

1,212,437

Government of Canada COVID funding

[6]

80,000

-

Advances

[7,13.xiii, xv, xviii, xix]

328,000

308,000

Notes payable

[8, 13.iii, x]

619,819

660,700

Convertible notes payable

[9, 13.iv, vii, viii, ix, xi, xii, xiv]

2,010,639

2,010,639

Total current liabilities

3,955,566

4,213,476

Non-current liabilities

Other liabilities

[10]

302,337

302,337

Total liabilities

4,257,903

4,515,813

Shareholders' deficiency

Share capital

[11.a]

16,448,619

15,770,936

Warrants

[11.d]

198,542

90,145

Contributed surplus

[12]

10,911,748

10,755,603

Convertible debenture conversion option

162,359

162,359

Deficit

(31,869,581)

(31,168,637)

Total shareholders' deficiency

(4,148,313)

(4,389,594)

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency

$

109,590

$

126,219

Going Concern [Note 2]

Subsequent Events [Note 16]

Commitments and Contingencies [Note 17]

Approved by the Board

"B. MacBean"_______________________

"B. Reilly"________________________

Director

Director

3

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) For the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Share Capital

Warrants

Convertible

Total

Debenture

Shareholders'

Contributed

Conversion

Equity

[Notes]

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

Surplus

Deficit

Option

(Deficiency)

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at April 30, 2019

122,387,616

14,665,807

17,250,871

1,714,708

9,125,247

(29,975,197)

162,359

(4,307,076)

Issuance of common

shares in exchange for

debt

[11.a]

11,674,465

696,466

-

-

-

-

-

696,466

Warrants exercised

[11.d]

2,560,000

256,000

-

-

-

-

-

256,000

Transfer to/from

contributed surplus:

Ascribed value of

exercised warrants

[11.d]

-

73,624

(2,560,000)

(73,624)

-

-

-

-

Ascribed value of expired

warrants

[11.d, 12]

-

-

(14,013,094)

(1,550,939)

1,550,939

Share-based

compensation

[11.c]

-

-

-

-

79,417

-

-

79,417

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(885,122)

-

(885,122)

Balance at January 31, 2020

136,622,081

15,691,897

677,777

90,145

10,755,603

(30,860,319)

162,359

(4,160,315)

Balance at April 30, 2020

137,954,385

15,770,936

677,777

90,145

10,755,603

(31,168,637)

162,359

(4,389,594)

Issuance of common

shares with warrants

[11.a]

3,414,000

108,158

3,414,000

59,538

-

-

-

167,696

Issuance of common

shares in exchange for

debt

[11.a]

11,457,788

569,525

-

-

-

-

-

569,525

Transfer to/from

contributed surplus:

Ascribed value of

expired warrants

[11.d, 12]

-

-

(677,777)

(90,145)

90,145

-

-

-

Ascribed value of warrant

bonus

[11.d]

-

-

12,014,000

139,004

-

-

-

139,004

Share-based

compensation

[11.c]

-

-

-

-

66,000

-

-

66,000

Net loss and

comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(700,944)

-

(700,944)

Balance at January 31, 2021

152,826,173

16,448,619

15,428,000

198,542

10,911,748

(31,869,581)

162,359

(4,148,313)

4

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

iSign Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 21:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -1,19 M -0,95 M -0,95 M
Net Debt 2020 2,99 M 2,38 M 2,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,55 M 6,80 M 6,81 M
EV / Sales 2019 339x
EV / Sales 2020 424x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 97,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Romanov President
Robert Bruce Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Janke Chief Technical Officer
Mark Frederick Thimmig Director
Robert MacBean Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.-15.38%7
OMNICOM GROUP INC.18.89%16 226
WPP PLC15.08%15 337
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA27.67%14 992
AUTOHOME INC.-6.37%12 163
WEIBO CORPORATION23.10%11 497
