iSIGN Media : Interim Financial Report – Q3 Financial Statements and Notes – January 31, 2021

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021 and 2020
Contents
Notice to Shareholders
2
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
3
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency
4
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
5
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
7 - 26
iSIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.
Notice of no auditor review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management and approved by the Board of Directors.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by The Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
March 31 2021
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
[Notes]
January 31, 2021
April 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
23,353
$
14,390
Restricted cash
10,000
10,000
Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $77,157, 2020 - $77,157)
-
1,800
Sales taxes recoverable
4,680
29,483
Inventories
9,574
-
Prepaid expenses and deposits
11,487
11,403
Total current assets
59,094
67,076
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
[4]
3,747
9,622
Intangible assets
[5]
46,749
49,521
Total non-current assets
50,496
59,143
Total assets
$
109,590
$
126,219
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
$
-
$
21,700
Accounts payable of and accrued liabilities
[13]
917,108
1,212,437
Government of Canada COVID funding
[6]
80,000
-
Advances
[7,13.xiii, xv, xviii, xix]
328,000
308,000
Notes payable
[8, 13.iii, x]
619,819
660,700
Convertible notes payable
[9, 13.iv, vii, viii, ix, xi, xii, xiv]
2,010,639
2,010,639
Total current liabilities
3,955,566
4,213,476
Non-current liabilities
Other liabilities
[10]
302,337
302,337
Total liabilities
4,257,903
4,515,813
Shareholders' deficiency
Share capital
[11.a]
16,448,619
15,770,936
Warrants
[11.d]
198,542
90,145
Contributed surplus
[12]
10,911,748
10,755,603
Convertible debenture conversion option
162,359
162,359
Deficit
(31,869,581)
(31,168,637)
Total shareholders' deficiency
(4,148,313)
(4,389,594)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency
$
109,590
$
126,219
Going Concern [Note 2]
Subsequent Events [Note 16]
Commitments and Contingencies [Note 17]
Approved by the Board
"B. MacBean"_______________________
"B. Reilly"________________________
Director
Director
3
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) For the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Share Capital
Warrants
Convertible
Total
Debenture
Shareholders'
Contributed
Conversion
Equity
[Notes]
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Surplus
Deficit
Option
(Deficiency)
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at April 30, 2019
122,387,616
14,665,807
17,250,871
1,714,708
9,125,247
(29,975,197)
162,359
(4,307,076)
Issuance of common
shares in exchange for
debt
[11.a]
11,674,465
696,466
-
-
-
-
-
696,466
Warrants exercised
[11.d]
2,560,000
256,000
-
-
-
-
-
256,000
Transfer to/from
contributed surplus:
Ascribed value of
exercised warrants
[11.d]
-
73,624
(2,560,000)
(73,624)
-
-
-
-
Ascribed value of expired
warrants
[11.d, 12]
-
-
(14,013,094)
(1,550,939)
1,550,939
Share-based
compensation
[11.c]
-
-
-
-
79,417
-
-
79,417
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(885,122)
-
(885,122)
Balance at January 31, 2020
136,622,081
15,691,897
677,777
90,145
10,755,603
(30,860,319)
162,359
(4,160,315)
Balance at April 30, 2020
137,954,385
15,770,936
677,777
90,145
10,755,603
(31,168,637)
162,359
(4,389,594)
Issuance of common
shares with warrants
[11.a]
3,414,000
108,158
3,414,000
59,538
-
-
-
167,696
Issuance of common
shares in exchange for
debt
[11.a]
11,457,788
569,525
-
-
-
-
-
569,525
Transfer to/from
contributed surplus:
Ascribed value of
expired warrants
[11.d, 12]
-
-
(677,777)
(90,145)
90,145
-
-
-
Ascribed value of warrant
bonus
[11.d]
-
-
12,014,000
139,004
-
-
-
139,004
Share-based
compensation
[11.c]
-
-
-
-
66,000
-
-
66,000
Net loss and
comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(700,944)
-
(700,944)
Balance at January 31, 2021
152,826,173
16,448,619
15,428,000
198,542
10,911,748
(31,869,581)
162,359
(4,148,313)
4
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
