Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  ISIGN Media Solutions Inc.    ISD   CA46432X1087

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.

(ISD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iSIGN Media : Supplemental Information – Chief Executive Officer Certificate – January 31, 2021

04/01/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM 52-109FV2

CERTIFICATION OF INTERIM FILINGS

VENTURE ISSUER BASIC CERTIFICATE

I, Bruce Reilly, Acting Chief Executive Officer of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended January 31, 2021.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: March 31, 2021

"Bruce Reilly"

Bruce Reilly

Acting Chief Executive Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost-effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

iSign Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 21:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.
05:46pISIGN MEDIA  : Supplemental Information – Chief Executive Officer Certific..
PU
05:44pISIGN MEDIA  : Interim Financial Report – Q3 Financial Statements and Note..
PU
05:42pISIGN MEDIA  : Management Discussion & Analysis – January 31, 2021
PU
03/23ISIGN MEDIA  : Plunges 27.8% after Offering Update on Proposed Private Placement
MT
03/23iSIGN Media Provides an Update on its Proposed Private Placement of Up To $6...
GL
03/04ISIGN MEDIA  : OneWorld Smart Solutions Holding Corp.
PU
03/02ISIGN MEDIA  : Receipt of iSIGN's New and Enhanced Smart Pod
PU
02/23ISIGN MEDIA  : Says Kozar Resigned as Chief Executive
MT
02/23ISIGN MEDIA BRIEF : Says Josip Kozar Has Tendered His Resignation as Chief Execu..
MT
02/23iSIGN Media Announces the Resignation of its Chief Executive Officer
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -1,19 M -0,95 M -0,95 M
Net Debt 2020 2,99 M 2,38 M 2,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,55 M 6,80 M 6,81 M
EV / Sales 2019 339x
EV / Sales 2020 424x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Romanov President
Robert Bruce Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Janke Chief Technical Officer
Mark Frederick Thimmig Director
Robert MacBean Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC.-15.38%7
OMNICOM GROUP INC.18.89%16 226
WPP PLC15.08%15 337
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA27.67%14 992
AUTOHOME INC.-6.37%12 163
WEIBO CORPORATION23.10%11 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ