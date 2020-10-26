iSignthis Ltd Appendix 4C - Quarterly

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is pleased to announce its 6th consecutive positive quarterly operating cash flow contained in the Appendix 4C and our quarterly business activity report. The Company is profitable, with more than 110 staff between Australia, UK, Lithuania, Cyprus, Malta, Netherlands, and Israel.



- Cash Receipts: $8.850m UP? 4.9% from previous $8.433m last quarter



- Costs $7.433m UP? 3.4% from $7.188m last quarter



- Net Cash from activities (normalised after tax payments): $1.732m UP? 8.1% from $1.602m last quarter



Financial Analysis 3Q20



- 3Q20 is the Company's 6th quarter of positive operating cash flows, with a +$0.4m quarterly result, inclusive of a $1.3m tax payment in Cyprus in the quarter, representing 18 months of tax payable in Cyprus.



- Cash balance at end of quarter was $16.7m in consolidated Group Cash, UP? 7.9 % from last quarter, with a $1.2m increase in the quarter mainly due to the return of card scheme security during the period.



- Client funds held decreased during the quarter to circa $70million, due to a slight reduction in customer confidence as a result of the ASX suspension.



- The Company made a further $0.3m investment in NSX Limited during the quarter.



- Costs related to the ASX legal proceedings in the quarter were circa $0.3m, taking the year to date legal and advisory costs for this matter to circa $1.330m.



- The Company's UK subsidiary, ISX Financial Ltd, was authorised by the UK's principal financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, as an Electronic Money institution. The subsidiary was passported to all EEA member states, inclusive of a "full" payment license comprising all payment services available under the Payment Services Directive (including cash handling, cards, CT/DT's, credit, remittance, AISP and PISP)



- The Company's Probanx subsidiary progressed delivery of the digital ledger technology based digital exchange subregister system (DESS) platform to the ClearPay venture with the National Stock exchange of Australia (NSXA), including integration to the NASDAQ trade match engine. The Company's Paydentity integration to the NSXA platform has been scoped for commencement with a delivery target of March 2021.



- Payments for non executive directors fees and salaries for the quarter were $0.146m



Revenue Breakdown



- 3Q20 unaudited revenue was for the Group was circa $8.3m. The percentage of revenue derived from industry segments directed by ASX for reporting by ISX during the quarter is detailed below:



o Options/CFDs/FX - 12%

o Crypto/digital currency - 3%

o Online gambling - 6%

o Online video gaming - 42%

o Credit providers - 7%

o Travel services - 0%

o Other - 30%



