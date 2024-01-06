ISL Consulting Limited announced that Ms. Twinkle Chheda (ICSI Membership Number: A42595), Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (CS) of the Company has tendered her resignation from the said post with effect from the close of business hours of January 6, 2024 due to her personal reasons as stated in the Resignation Letter dated January 5, 2024.
ISL Consulting Limited
Equities
511609
INE569B01022
Investment Management & Fund Operators
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.5 INR
|-1.61%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
