Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Clients' Get-together

10/10/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Clients' Get-together
Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Clients' Get-together at a local hotel on 10 October 2021, Sunday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Abdus Sobhan, Head of Bogura Zone presided over the program while Md. Rezaul Islam, Head of Bogura Branch addressed. Md. Fazlur Rahman Paikar, Managing Director of Paiker Jute Mill Ltd, Md. Najir Hossain Prodhan, Chairman of Prodhan Group, Biplob Prosad Kanu, Proprietor of M/s- BP Enterprise, Hasan Ali Alal, Chairman of Akbaria Group, Alal Ahmed, Managing Director of Alal Group and TM Ali Haider, Managing Director of BCL Group addressed on behalf of clients.Khaled Mahmud Raihan, FCCA, Senior Vice President, A.M. Shahidul Amran, Assistant Vice President along with Head of Branches under Bogura Zone and distinguished clients attended the program.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 10 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
10/09ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Rajshahi Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Busines..
PU
10/08ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Rajshahi Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Clients..
PU
10/07ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Dhaka Central, South Zone & Corporate Branches hold Business..
PU
10/06ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Dhaka East & Dhaka North Zones of IBBL organized Business Develop..
PU
10/06ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL and LabAid Group sign MoU
PU
10/05ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Jashore, Khulna & Mymensingh Zones hold Business Conference
PU
10/04ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBTRA organizes training for potential leaders
PU
09/25ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Corporate Branches of IBBL organized a webinar on Compliance of S..
PU
09/19ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL board meeting held
PU
09/14ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL achieves recognition as highest taxpayer in banking sector
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48 300 M 567 M 570 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED11.94%567
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%157 191
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.23%71 173
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.68%63 220
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.17%57 081
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-3.62%56 136