Islami Bank Bangladesh : Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Clients' Get-together

Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Clients' Get-together

Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Clients' Get-together at a local hotel on 10 October 2021, Sunday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Abdus Sobhan, Head of Bogura Zone presided over the program while Md. Rezaul Islam, Head of Bogura Branch addressed. Md. Fazlur Rahman Paikar, Managing Director of Paiker Jute Mill Ltd, Md. Najir Hossain Prodhan, Chairman of Prodhan Group, Biplob Prosad Kanu, Proprietor of M/s- BP Enterprise, Hasan Ali Alal, Chairman of Akbaria Group, Alal Ahmed, Managing Director of Alal Group and TM Ali Haider, Managing Director of BCL Group addressed on behalf of clients.Khaled Mahmud Raihan, FCCA, Senior Vice President, A.M. Shahidul Amran, Assistant Vice President along with Head of Branches under Bogura Zone and distinguished clients attended the program.

