Islami Bank Bangladesh : Cellfin launches Mastercard branded dual currency pre-paid card

Cellfin, the omni-channel banking app of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, will now issue dual currency-supported virtual prepaid Mastercard. This card will enable purchasing from any local or foreign e-commerce sites in both foreign currency and Taka. The customers need to endorse necessary foreign currency in his/her passport for transactions in foreign currency. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank, inaugurated the card service on 22 June 2022 at a hotel in Dhaka. Officials from both organizations including Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard, Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer & Abul Fayez Mohammad Kamaluddin, Head of Alternative Banking Wing of Islami Bank, were present on the occasion.

This card enables fund transfer to Mastercard branded cards or accounts of any bank connected in NPSB/BEFTN/RTGS network. Merchant payment, bill and fee payment, e-ticketing and mobile recharge can also be done. Money can be added to this card from any bank''s Mastercard branded cards or any card, account and mCash service of Islami Bank. Cash withdrawals can be made from Islami Bank's branches/sub-branches, ATM/CRMs, agent banking outlets and mCash points. Prior account with Islami Bank is not necessary for this card. One may avail the card after registering in Cellfin.

