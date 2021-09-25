Islami Bank Bangladesh : Corporate Branches of IBBL organized a webinar on Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations

News & Events Corporate Branches of IBBL organized a webinar on Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations

Corporate Branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited in Dhaka organized a webinar on Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations' on 25 September 2021, Saturday. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the program as special guest. Mohammad Harunur Rashid, Member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant. A.K.M. Shahidul Hoque Khandaker, Head of Head Office Complex Corporate Branch presided over the program. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President also addressed the program. Head of Branch and officials under the corporate branches attended the webinar.

