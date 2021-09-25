Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : Corporate Branches of IBBL organized a webinar on Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations

09/25/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

Corporate Branches of IBBL organized a webinar on Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations
Corporate Branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited in Dhaka organized a webinar on Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations' on 25 September 2021, Saturday. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the program as special guest. Mohammad Harunur Rashid, Member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant. A.K.M. Shahidul Hoque Khandaker, Head of Head Office Complex Corporate Branch presided over the program. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President also addressed the program. Head of Branch and officials under the corporate branches attended the webinar.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
06:22aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Corporate Branches of IBBL organized a webinar on Compliance of S..
PU
09/19ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL board meeting held
PU
09/14ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL achieves recognition as highest taxpayer in banking sector
PU
09/05ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : holds Annual Risk Conference-2021
PU
08/31ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL and US-Bangla Airlines signs MoU
PU
08/31ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Jashore Zone holds Webinar on Shari‘ah compliance
PU
08/29ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : signs service agreement with BIDA
PU
08/24ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL and NOVOAIR signs MoU
PU
08/22ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : and Mastercard Launch Shari'ah Based Dual Currency Debit, Credit ..
PU
08/18ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL-BHBFC sign customer service agreement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48 300 M 569 M 570 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED11.94%569
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.45%155 424
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.44%68 532
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.73%56 783
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.75%55 865
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-10.29%52 072