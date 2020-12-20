Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Board Meeting held

News & Events IBBL Board Meeting held

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on Sunday, 20 December 2020 through virtual platform. Presided over by Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank, the meeting was attended by Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, foreign director and representative of Islamic Development Bank, other Directors, Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank.

