Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Dhaka Stock Exchange  >  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Business Development Conference begins

01/10/2021 | 12:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A two-day Business Development Conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited begins at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 9 January 2021, Saturday. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank inaugurated the conference as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, the conference was addressed by Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Professor Dr. Md. Sirajul Karim, Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Ph.D, Md. Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Syed Abu Asad, Md. Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam, Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA and Md. Zakir Hossain, Directors of the bank as special guest. Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee also addressed the conference. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the welcome speech while Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director thanked the audience. Deputy Managing Directors, Head Office Executives, Head of Zones and Head of 373 Branches of the Bank attended the conference through virtual platform from 11 venues across the country.

The conference disclosed that IBBL has reached deposit milestone of Tk.1180 billion by adding more than Tk.230 billion (as on December 31, 2020) last year in its deposit portfolio. The bank has achieved general investment base of Tk.1001 billion. IBBL reached the milestone of 15.9 million clients. The bank has consolidated its leadership in handling import, export and remittance business of Tk.419 billion, Tk.225 billion and Tk.486 billion respectively in 2020. The remittance growth of IBBL in 2020 is about 60%. IBBL is currently providing state-of-art banking services through 373 Branches, 161 Sub-Branches, 2275 Agent Banking Outlets and 1752 ATM/CRM Booths.

Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D in his speech of chief guest said, the world is going now through a crisis due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. To cope with the changes and challenges, banking sector need to adapt with modern and update technology. He expressed satisfaction over the business success of IBBL in 2020 in tackling the changing situation in banking sector. He said the impact of the ongoing crisis is more than 8 times than that of the 2009 global economic recession. He advised to expand bank's technology-rich services including CellFin, mCash, iBanking to face these challenges in the economic and banking sector.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO said, Bangladesh economy has turned around again under the dynamic leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister in tackling the ongoing crisis of pandemic. Mentioning that, IBBL is distributing the highest amount of nationally allocated stimulus fund, he said that the bank has been able to provide investment services to highest number of affected people in remote areas with utmost vigilance and sincerity. He directed the officials to use Financial Technology (FinTech) to bring unbanked population under financial services.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 09 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2021 05:11:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
12:17aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Business Development Conference begins
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Mohammed Monirul Moula is new Managing Director & CEO o..
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 55 Agent Banking Outlets
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates ATM Booth at Gulshan
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 7 new branches
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates Rohitpur Sub-branch
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes webinar on Shari`ah Compliance
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Board Meeting held
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inagurates Fatehabad Bazar Agent Banking Outlet
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes discussion and doa on Victory Day
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 434 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45 402 M 535 M 536 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 16 807
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 BDT
Last Close Price 28,20 BDT
Spread / Highest target -53,9%
Spread / Average Target -53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Azizul Haque Managing Director
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammed Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Yousif Abdullah Abul Aziz Al-Rajhi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED3.73%535
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.70%166 329
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.58%61 646
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.83%60 990
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.1.14%59 514
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.70%47 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ