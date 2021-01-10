Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Business Development Conference begins

A two-day Business Development Conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited begins at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 9 January 2021, Saturday. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank inaugurated the conference as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, the conference was addressed by Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Professor Dr. Md. Sirajul Karim, Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Ph.D, Md. Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Syed Abu Asad, Md. Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam, Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA and Md. Zakir Hossain, Directors of the bank as special guest. Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee also addressed the conference. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the welcome speech while Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director thanked the audience. Deputy Managing Directors, Head Office Executives, Head of Zones and Head of 373 Branches of the Bank attended the conference through virtual platform from 11 venues across the country.

The conference disclosed that IBBL has reached deposit milestone of Tk.1180 billion by adding more than Tk.230 billion (as on December 31, 2020) last year in its deposit portfolio. The bank has achieved general investment base of Tk.1001 billion. IBBL reached the milestone of 15.9 million clients. The bank has consolidated its leadership in handling import, export and remittance business of Tk.419 billion, Tk.225 billion and Tk.486 billion respectively in 2020. The remittance growth of IBBL in 2020 is about 60%. IBBL is currently providing state-of-art banking services through 373 Branches, 161 Sub-Branches, 2275 Agent Banking Outlets and 1752 ATM/CRM Booths.

Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D in his speech of chief guest said, the world is going now through a crisis due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. To cope with the changes and challenges, banking sector need to adapt with modern and update technology. He expressed satisfaction over the business success of IBBL in 2020 in tackling the changing situation in banking sector. He said the impact of the ongoing crisis is more than 8 times than that of the 2009 global economic recession. He advised to expand bank's technology-rich services including CellFin, mCash, iBanking to face these challenges in the economic and banking sector.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO said, Bangladesh economy has turned around again under the dynamic leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister in tackling the ongoing crisis of pandemic. Mentioning that, IBBL is distributing the highest amount of nationally allocated stimulus fund, he said that the bank has been able to provide investment services to highest number of affected people in remote areas with utmost vigilance and sincerity. He directed the officials to use Financial Technology (FinTech) to bring unbanked population under financial services.

