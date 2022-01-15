Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Business Development Conference begins

01/15/2022 | 06:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A two-day Business Development Conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited begins at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 15 January 2022, Saturday. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank inaugurated the conference as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, the conference was attended by Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Ph.D, Md. Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Syed Abu Asad, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Md. Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam, Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA and Md. Kamal Hossain Gazi, Directors of the bank as special guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the welcome speech while Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director thanked the audience. Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee along with Deputy Managing Directors, Head Office Executives, Head of Zones and Head of 384 Branches of the Bank attended the conference through virtual platform from 11 venues across the country.

The conference disclosed that IBBL has reached deposit milestone of Tk.1383 billion by adding more than Tk.200 billion (as on December 31, 2021) last year in its deposit portfolio. The bank has achieved general investment base of Tk.1177 billion. The bank has consolidated its leadership in handling import, export and remittance business of Tk.645 billion, Tk.302 billion and Tk.505 billion respectively in 2021. IBBL is currently providing state-of-art banking services through 384 Branches, 219 Sub-Branches, 2778 Agent Banking Outlets and 2318 ATM/CRM Booths.

Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D in his speech of chief guest said, IBBL has conducted banking activities in 2021 by addressing the changes and coping with the challenges. He called for taking the country forward through quality and inclusive investment. He said that it is necessary to adapt with neo-normal situation and work with modern financial technology (FinTech). He directed the employees to work more seriously for the expansion of the bank''s CellFin App, card and App based services, POS machines, mCash, iBanking and other technology-rich services.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO said, Bangladesh is now the 41st largest economy in the world which will become the 24th largest economy by 2036. In this continuum of development of the country, IBBL has been contributing in all the indicators of business by overcoming various challenges, he added. IBBL is at the top of the banking sector distributing the stimulus packages announced by the Honorable Prime Minister. He thanked the various departments of the Government of Bangladesh, Ministry of Finance, Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, all other regulatory authorities, clients and well-wishers for their continued support for the prosperity and success of the bank.

Speakers at the conference said that, IBBL has been achieving global recognition and fame overcoming the national border by trust of the people, strength of Shariah, technology-rich and sincere services. In order to maintain this position of the bank, it is necessary to develop sustainable business relationship by developing human values ​​and using Financial Technology (FinTech) in conducting business, they added.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 11:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
