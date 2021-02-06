Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Dhaka Stock Exchange  >  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Chattogram North & South Zone holds Business Development Conference

02/06/2021 | 04:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

IBBL Chattogram North & South Zone holds Business Development Conference
Chattogram North & South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference at Raddison Blu, Chattogram on 5 February 2021. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, FCS & Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President of the Bank addressed the conference as special guest. Md. Nayer Azam, Head of Chattogram North Zone presided over the conference while Mohammad Yakub Ali, Head of Chattogram South Zone addressed welcome speech. Meah Md. Barkat Ullah, Head of Agrabad Corporate Branch & Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Head of Khatungonj Corporate Branch also addressed the program. Head of Branches, Manager Operations, In-Charge of the Departments and Sub Branches under the Zone attended the conference.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 09:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
02/05ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Chattogram North & South Zone holds Business Devel..
PU
02/02ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Hajiganj Branch now in new location
PU
01/30ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds Business Development Confere..
PU
01/29ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds Business Development Confer..
PU
01/27ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL signs agreement with Dhaka WASA
PU
01/26ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds workshop on Rural Development Scheme
PU
01/23ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL achieves ICSB Gold Award for Corporate Governance ..
PU
01/18ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes reception to its successful woman entrep..
PU
01/16ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Khulna Zone holds view exchange meeting with clien..
PU
01/15ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Newly appointed MD and CEO of IBBL pays tribute to Bang..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 434 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42 826 M 505 M 506 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 16 807
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 BDT
Last Close Price 26,60 BDT
Spread / Highest target -51,1%
Spread / Average Target -51,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Azizul Haque Managing Director
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammed Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Abu Reza Mohammad Yeahia Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED-0.75%505
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.46%168 461
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.32.19%78 144
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.28.90%74 810
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.14%60 815
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD10.74%48 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ