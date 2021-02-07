Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Chattogram North & South Zone holds view exchange meeting with clients

News & Events IBBL Chattogram North & South Zone holds view exchange meeting with clients

Chattogram North & South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Views Exchange Meeting with the clients at Raddison Blu, Chattogram on 5 February 2021. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the function as chief guest. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Former MD & CEO of the bank addressed as guest of honour. Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, FCS & Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President of the Bank addressed the meeting as special guests. Presided over by Md. Nayer Azam, Head of Chattogram North Zone while Mohammad Yakub Ali, Head of Chattogram South Zone addressed welcome speech. Meah Md. Barkat Ullah, Head of Agrabad Corporate branch & Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Head of Khatungonj Corporate branch addressed the program. Head of Branches and clients under the Zones attended the program. Roma Kanta Majumder, Muhammad Sihab Uddin, A J M Saleh Arpan, Babu Kajal Kanti Das, Nazmin Sultana, Md. Harun and Banaja Begum Nishi address on behalf of the clients and well wishers.

