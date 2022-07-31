Log in
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
32.30 BDT   -0.92%
06:53aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Chattogram region holds Shari‘ah webinar
PU
07/27ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Chattogram North, Mymensingh & Bogura Zone hold Business Conference
PU
07/26ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Chattogram South, Sylhet & Rangpur Zone hold Business Conference
PU
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Chattogram region holds Shari‘ah webinar

07/31/2022 | 06:53am EDT
News & Events

IBBL Chattogram region holds Shari'ah webinar
Chattogram North & South Zone and 2 corporate branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a webinar on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations' on 30 July 2022, Saturday on virtual platform. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director was present as a special guest. Mufti Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee, Member of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of the bank addressed as key discussant. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice president of Shari'ah secretariat addressed the program. Presided over by Meah Md. Barkat Ullah, Head of Chattogram South zone, Mohammad Nurul Hossain, Head of Chattogram North also attended the program. Executives and officials under Chattogram north & south zone and Agrabad & Khatungonj Corporate Branches attended the webinar.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 10:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 555 M 555 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 003 M 549 M 549 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED0.94%549
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.36%145 044
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-5.12%63 562
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.68%60 945
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.67%54 735
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.40%51 015