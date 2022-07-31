Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Chattogram region holds Shari‘ah webinar

News & Events IBBL Chattogram region holds Shari'ah webinar

Chattogram North & South Zone and 2 corporate branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a webinar on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations' on 30 July 2022, Saturday on virtual platform. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director was present as a special guest. Mufti Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee, Member of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of the bank addressed as key discussant. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice president of Shari'ah secretariat addressed the program. Presided over by Meah Md. Barkat Ullah, Head of Chattogram South zone, Mohammad Nurul Hossain, Head of Chattogram North also attended the program. Executives and officials under Chattogram north & south zone and Agrabad & Khatungonj Corporate Branches attended the webinar.

