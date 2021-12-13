Log in
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange - 12/12
32 BDT   -0.31%
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Cricket team given reception

12/13/2021 | 06:26am EST
News & Events

IBBL Cricket team given reception
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Cricket Team was given reception for winning the Plate group champion trophy in the Bankers Championship Trophy 2021 on 11 December 2021, Saturday at Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA). Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the program as Chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors were present as special guest. Presided over by Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Directors, AKM Mahbub Morshed and ASM Rezaul Karim, Executive Vice Presidents, Mahmud Hossain Khan, Senior Vice President & Manager of IBBL BCT 2021 team and Rashed Hossain, Captain of IBBL BCT team addressed the function. S.M. Rabiul Hasan, Principal, IBTRA, top executives and officials of Head office were present in the function. The players were awarded for their good performance in the tournament.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51 520 M 607 M 608 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED19.40%607
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%157 890
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.77%74 600
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.94%63 312
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-4.96%56 003
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.01%55 398