Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Cricket team given reception

IBBL Cricket team given reception

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Cricket Team was given reception for winning the Plate group champion trophy in the Bankers Championship Trophy 2021 on 11 December 2021, Saturday at Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA). Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the program as Chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors were present as special guest. Presided over by Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Directors, AKM Mahbub Morshed and ASM Rezaul Karim, Executive Vice Presidents, Mahmud Hossain Khan, Senior Vice President & Manager of IBBL BCT 2021 team and Rashed Hossain, Captain of IBBL BCT team addressed the function. S.M. Rabiul Hasan, Principal, IBTRA, top executives and officials of Head office were present in the function. The players were awarded for their good performance in the tournament.

