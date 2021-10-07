Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Dhaka Central, South Zone & Corporate Branches hold Business Conference

News & Events IBBL Dhaka Central, South Zone & Corporate Branches hold Business Conference

Dhaka Central Zone, South Zone & Corporate Branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference on 7 October 2021, Thursday at Islami Bank Tower. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Altaf Hossain, Md. Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abu Naser Mohammed Nazmul Bari & Mahmudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents and Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Mohammed Sirajul Alam, A. K. M. Shahidul Hoque Khandaker, Md. Anisul Haque, A. T. M. Shahidul Haque, A. K. M. Kawsar Alam, Md. Gakir Hossain & Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents and Khaled Mahmud Raihan, Senior Vice President also addressed the conference. Head of Branches under Dhaka Central Zone & South Zones attended the conference.

