    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
33.00 BDT    0.00%
33.00 BDT    0.00%
07:34aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Dhaka Central Zone & corporate branches hold half-yearly business conference
PU
07/20ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds board meeting
PU
07/03ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inagurates ATM Booth at Kamalapur Railway station
PU
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Dhaka Central Zone & corporate branches hold half-yearly business conference

07/24/2022 | 07:34am EDT
News & Events

IBBL Dhaka Central Zone & corporate branches hold half-yearly business conference
Dhaka Central Zone & Corporate Branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized half-yearly Business Development Conference on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Head Office. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as Chief Guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director addressed as special guest. Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder & Mohammod Ullah, Senior Executive Vice Presidents and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President addressed different sessions in the program. Presided over by Mahmudur Rahman, Head of Dhaka Central Zone, Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President and Khaled Mahmud Raihan, Senior Vice President also attended the program. Branch incumbents, Investment in-charges and Foreign Exchange in-charges of the branches under the Zone and corporate branches of the Bank attended the conference.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 11:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 558 M 558 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 130 M 564 M 564 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED3.13%564
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.10%144 825
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-6.95%63 688
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.34%60 336
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.93%53 939
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.14%51 808