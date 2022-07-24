Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Dhaka Central Zone & corporate branches hold half-yearly business conference

News & Events IBBL Dhaka Central Zone & corporate branches hold half-yearly business conference

Dhaka Central Zone & Corporate Branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized half-yearly Business Development Conference on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Head Office. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as Chief Guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director addressed as special guest. Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder & Mohammod Ullah, Senior Executive Vice Presidents and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President addressed different sessions in the program. Presided over by Mahmudur Rahman, Head of Dhaka Central Zone, Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President and Khaled Mahmud Raihan, Senior Vice President also attended the program. Branch incumbents, Investment in-charges and Foreign Exchange in-charges of the branches under the Zone and corporate branches of the Bank attended the conference.

