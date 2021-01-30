Log in
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds Business Development Conference

01/30/2021 | 11:46pm EST
News & Events

IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds Business Development Conference
Dhaka East Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference recently. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest through virtual platform. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director addressed as special guests. Mohammod Ullah, Head of Dhaka East Zone presided over the program while Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Md. Mahboob Alam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, Senior Executive Vice Presidents and Abu Noman Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Dr. Muhammad Solaiman & Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice Presidents addressed the conference. Head of Branches, Manager Operations, Incharge of Sub-barnches under the zone attended the conference.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 04:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 43 434 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44 597 M 526 M 527 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 16 807
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 BDT
Last Close Price 27,70 BDT
Spread / Highest target -53,1%
Spread / Average Target -53,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Azizul Haque Managing Director
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammed Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Yousif Abdullah Abul Aziz Al-Rajhi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED3.36%526
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.41%167 510
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.26.48%71 398
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.19.39%69 693
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.15%59 401
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.01%45 691
