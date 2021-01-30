Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds Business Development Conference
01/30/2021 | 11:46pm EST
Dhaka East Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference recently. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest through virtual platform. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director addressed as special guests. Mohammod Ullah, Head of Dhaka East Zone presided over the program while Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Md. Mahboob Alam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, Senior Executive Vice Presidents and Abu Noman Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Dr. Muhammad Solaiman & Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice Presidents addressed the conference. Head of Branches, Manager Operations, Incharge of Sub-barnches under the zone attended the conference.
