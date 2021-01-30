Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds Business Development Conference

News & Events IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds Business Development Conference

Dhaka North Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference on 30 January 2021, Saturday at Islami Bank Tower. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors addressed the conference as special guest. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury & Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors addressed the conference. Mizanur Rahman, Head of Dhaka North Zone presided over the program while Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir and Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, Senior Executive Vice Presidents addressed the conference. Head of Branches, Manager Operations, Incharges under the zone attended the conference.

