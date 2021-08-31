Log in
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Jashore Zone holds Webinar on Shari‘ah compliance

08/31/2021 | 07:52am EDT
IBBL Jashore Zone holds Webinar on Shari'ah compliance

Jashore Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized an webinar on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in banking operations' recently. Profesor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Manging Director of the bank addressed the program as special guest. Prof. Md. Mozahidul Islam Chowdhury, Member of IBBL Shari'ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant. Md. Maksudur Rahman, Head of Jashore Zone presided over the program while Md. Shamsuddoha & Md. Shafiul Azam, Executive Vice Presidents addressed the program. Head of Branches and officials under the Zone attended the webinar.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 11:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 552 M 552 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 012 M 554 M 553 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Saleh Jahur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED8.96%554
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.10%154 458
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.97%69 812
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.35%57 886
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.03%56 452
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-8.38%53 177