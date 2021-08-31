Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Jashore Zone holds Webinar on Shari‘ah compliance

IBBL Jashore Zone holds Webinar on Shari'ah compliance

Jashore Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized an webinar on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in banking operations' recently. Profesor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Manging Director of the bank addressed the program as special guest. Prof. Md. Mozahidul Islam Chowdhury, Member of IBBL Shari'ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant. Md. Maksudur Rahman, Head of Jashore Zone presided over the program while Md. Shamsuddoha & Md. Shafiul Azam, Executive Vice Presidents addressed the program. Head of Branches and officials under the Zone attended the webinar.

