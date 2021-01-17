Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Dhaka Stock Exchange  >  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Khulna Zone holds view exchange meeting with clients

01/17/2021 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

IBBL Khulna Zone holds view exchange meeting with clients
Khulna Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized view exchange meeting with the clients at Tiger Garden International Hotel, Khulna on 14 January 2021. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the meeting as chief guest. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, former Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was present in the meeting as guest of honor. Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors and Md. Anowar Hossain, Managing Director of Dubai Bangladesh Cement Mills Ltd addressed the meeting as special guest. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents of the Bank also addressed the meeting. Md. Abdus Salam, Head of Khulna Zone of the bank presided over the program while Head of Branches and clients under the Zone attended the meeting.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 17 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 10:11:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
05:12aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Khulna Zone holds view exchange meeting with clien..
PU
01/16ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Newly appointed MD and CEO of IBBL pays tribute to Bang..
PU
01/14ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL card holders to get discount offer in Royal Tulip
PU
01/11ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds Business Development Conference
PU
01/10ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Business Development Conference begins
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Mohammed Monirul Moula is new Managing Director & CEO o..
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 55 Agent Banking Outlets
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates ATM Booth at Gulshan
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 7 new branches
PU
2020ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates Rohitpur Sub-branch
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 434 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46 851 M 553 M 553 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 16 807
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 BDT
Last Close Price 29,10 BDT
Spread / Highest target -55,3%
Spread / Average Target -55,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Azizul Haque Managing Director
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammed Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Yousif Abdullah Abul Aziz Al-Rajhi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED8.58%553
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%169 552
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.32%69 848
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.8.58%62 892
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.73%60 937
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.43%47 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ