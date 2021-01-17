Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Khulna Zone holds view exchange meeting with clients

News & Events IBBL Khulna Zone holds view exchange meeting with clients

Khulna Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized view exchange meeting with the clients at Tiger Garden International Hotel, Khulna on 14 January 2021. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the meeting as chief guest. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, former Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was present in the meeting as guest of honor. Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors and Md. Anowar Hossain, Managing Director of Dubai Bangladesh Cement Mills Ltd addressed the meeting as special guest. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents of the Bank also addressed the meeting. Md. Abdus Salam, Head of Khulna Zone of the bank presided over the program while Head of Branches and clients under the Zone attended the meeting.

